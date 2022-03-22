Alexa
Sims leads UNC Wilmington past Drake in CBI on late shot

By Associated Press
2022/03/22 04:34
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Sims made a layup with 4.3 seconds remaining to lift UNC Wilmington to a 76-75 win over Drake in the College Basketball Invitational quarterfinals on Monday.

Shykeim Phillips tied his career high with 24 points for UNC Wilmington (25-9). Mike Okauru had 13 points, and Jaylen Fornes and Jaylen Sims each had 11 points.

ShanQuan Hemphill had 15 points for the Bulldogs (25-11). Tremell Murphy and Tucker DeVries each had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

