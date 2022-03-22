Raiders sign free agent LB Micah Kiser

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a contract with free agent linebacker Micah Kiser to add depth to a thin group.

Kiser's agent Michael Katz confirmed Monday that his client agreed to a deal that came together quickly after Kiser visited Las Vegas. NFL Network first reported the signing.

The Raiders were in need of help at linebacker after Nicholas Morrow signed with the Bears last week and Las Vegas released Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski as salary cap casualties.

Kiser will be in the mix with Pro Bowler Denzel Perryman and Divine Deablo for playing time at linebacker this season in new coordinator Patrick Graham's defense.

Kiser was originally a fifth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. He played his first three seasons with the Rams before joining the Broncos early last season after getting signed off Los Angeles' practice squad.

In 36 career games, Kiser has 100 tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble. He also has extensive experience on special teams.

Kiser had 19 tackles in 10 games last season with Denver. He missed the entire 2019 season with an injury and also spent time on injured reserve the past two seasons.

The Raiders also signed Garrett Gilbert to be a backup to quarterback Derek Carr. Gilbert spent time with the Raiders in 2015-16, and in New England in 2014-15 and 2021 under current Raiders coach Josh McDaniels.

Las Vegas was looking for backup help at quarterback with Marcus Mariota leaving to sign with Atlanta and Nathan Peterman a free agent.

