By Associated Press
2022/03/22 03:39
LA police seek driver after Tesla street stunt ends in crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police sought the public's help Monday to identify a hit-and-run Tesla driver who crashed while attempting a stunt on an extremely steep Los Angeles street while spectators recorded videos.

The incident occurred at 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the hilly Echo Park area, according to a police statement.

The rented Tesla sped up a street and jumped over the cross street at the top of the hill and descended down the equally steep other side of the hill, crashing into trash cans and two parked vehicles.

Spectators recorded the scene and posted videos on social media accounts. The Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division posted some of the videos on its YouTube account.

The department said the Tesla was abandoned at the scene and there was no description of the driver.

“A misdemeanor hit-and-run (investigation) was completed, and detectives will be following up with the renter,” the police statement said.

