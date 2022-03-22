New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|222.65
|225.85
|222.65
|225.85
|Up
|5.55
|May
|224.45
|Up
|4.80
|May
|220.05
|225.30
|219.75
|224.65
|Up
|4.60
|Jul
|219.50
|225.00
|219.30
|224.45
|Up
|4.80
|Sep
|218.60
|224.00
|218.25
|223.40
|Up
|4.80
|Dec
|216.35
|221.60
|216.10
|221.00
|Up
|4.65
|Mar
|213.90
|219.10
|213.60
|218.50
|Up
|4.70
|May
|212.00
|217.25
|211.75
|216.75
|Up
|4.85
|Jul
|209.50
|214.80
|209.25
|214.30
|Up
|4.90
|Sep
|206.75
|211.65
|206.75
|211.35
|Up
|5.00
|Dec
|203.05
|207.55
|203.05
|207.55
|Up
|5.05
|Mar
|201.05
|204.00
|201.05
|204.00
|Up
|5.15
|May
|199.00
|202.50
|199.00
|202.50
|Up
|5.25
|Jul
|201.10
|Up
|5.25
|Sep
|198.55
|Up
|5.35
|Dec
|195.30
|Up
|5.35