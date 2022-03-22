Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2022/03/22 03:17
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 222.65 225.85 222.65 225.85 Up 5.55
May 224.45 Up 4.80
May 220.05 225.30 219.75 224.65 Up 4.60
Jul 219.50 225.00 219.30 224.45 Up 4.80
Sep 218.60 224.00 218.25 223.40 Up 4.80
Dec 216.35 221.60 216.10 221.00 Up 4.65
Mar 213.90 219.10 213.60 218.50 Up 4.70
May 212.00 217.25 211.75 216.75 Up 4.85
Jul 209.50 214.80 209.25 214.30 Up 4.90
Sep 206.75 211.65 206.75 211.35 Up 5.00
Dec 203.05 207.55 203.05 207.55 Up 5.05
Mar 201.05 204.00 201.05 204.00 Up 5.15
May 199.00 202.50 199.00 202.50 Up 5.25
Jul 201.10 Up 5.25
Sep 198.55 Up 5.35
Dec 195.30 Up 5.35