Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Catalonia Volta: Italian rider hospitalized after collapsing

By Associated Press
2022/03/22 02:34
Catalonia Volta: Italian rider hospitalized after collapsing

MADRID (AP) — Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli collapsed and had to be rushed to a hospital after the first stage of the Catalonia Volta on Monday.

Team Bahrain Victorious said Colbrelli was in stable condition after falling unconscious at the end of the final sprint. He finished second, behind Michael Matthews.

Spanish media said CPR was performed on the 31-year-old rider after he fell unconscious.

___

More AP sports coverage from Europe: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-22 04:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
Drunk driver who fatally struck Filipino cyclist released on bail in New Taipei
Drunk driver who fatally struck Filipino cyclist released on bail in New Taipei
Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy
Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you