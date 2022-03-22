Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Alexander-Arnold, James among 4 missing England friendlies

By Associated Press
2022/03/22 01:16
Arsenal's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale punches the ball clear of the goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at...
Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell, left, tries to block a shot from Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez during the English Premier League soccer match betwe...
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, and Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters vie for the ball during the English FA Cup soccer match between Southampto...

Arsenal's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale punches the ball clear of the goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at...

Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell, left, tries to block a shot from Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez during the English Premier League soccer match betwe...

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, and Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters vie for the ball during the English FA Cup soccer match between Southampto...

LONDON (AP) — Right backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James were among four players to withdraw from the England squad on Monday because of injuries ahead of friendly matches against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and striker Tammy Abraham also pulled out.

Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell and Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters were called up for the first time as replacements for Alexander-Arnold and James. Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and striker Ollie Watkins also were summoned.

Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), James (Chelsea) and Ramsdale (Arsenal) all missed games for their clubs over the weekend.

England plays Switzerland on Saturday and the Ivory Coast on March 29, with both games at Wembley Stadium.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-22 03:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
Drunk driver who fatally struck Filipino cyclist released on bail in New Taipei
Drunk driver who fatally struck Filipino cyclist released on bail in New Taipei
Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy
Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you