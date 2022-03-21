NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Florida 62 42 14 6 90 254 180 m-Carolina 62 41 15 6 88 203 148 m-N.Y. Rangers 63 40 18 5 85 189 160 m-Pittsburgh 63 38 16 9 85 205 167 a-Tampa Bay 61 39 16 6 84 205 174 a-Toronto 62 39 18 5 83 229 189 Boston 62 38 19 5 81 188 167 Washington 64 35 19 10 80 214 180 Columbus 63 32 28 3 67 210 234 N.Y. Islanders 60 26 25 9 61 162 166 Detroit 62 25 30 7 57 178 232 Buffalo 63 22 33 8 52 167 220 Philadelphia 62 20 31 11 51 156 214 Ottawa 62 22 35 5 49 162 204 New Jersey 62 22 35 5 49 188 226 Montreal 62 17 36 9 43 158 235

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 62 44 13 5 93 241 173 p-Calgary 62 38 16 8 84 215 149 c-St. Louis 61 34 18 9 77 217 173 c-Minnesota 60 36 20 4 76 225 196 Nashville 62 36 22 4 76 204 175 p-Los Angeles 64 34 22 8 76 182 181 p-Edmonton 62 35 23 4 74 212 196 Vegas 64 34 26 4 72 205 194 Dallas 61 34 24 3 71 179 182 Winnipeg 63 29 24 10 68 197 198 Vancouver 64 30 26 8 68 183 186 Anaheim 64 27 26 11 65 183 204 San Jose 62 27 27 8 62 163 195 Chicago 63 22 32 9 53 167 219 Arizona 62 20 38 4 44 162 224 Seattle 63 19 38 6 44 164 226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Dallas 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 0

San Jose 4, Arizona 2

Winnipeg 6, Chicago 4

Buffalo 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Monday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.