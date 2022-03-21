NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Florida 62 42 14 6 90 254 180 26-6-0 16-8-6 9-1-2 m-Carolina 62 41 15 6 88 203 148 23-5-3 18-10-3 11-7-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 63 40 18 5 85 189 160 20-6-3 20-12-2 9-5-0 m-Pittsburgh 63 38 16 9 85 205 167 17-9-5 21-7-4 11-4-2 a-Tampa Bay 61 39 16 6 84 205 174 19-6-4 20-10-2 11-5-1 a-Toronto 62 39 18 5 83 229 189 22-7-2 17-11-3 9-5-0 Boston 62 38 19 5 81 188 167 18-10-2 20-9-3 12-3-1 Washington 64 35 19 10 80 214 180 15-12-5 20-7-5 13-5-1 Columbus 63 32 28 3 67 210 234 18-13-3 14-15-0 8-12-0 N.Y. Islanders 60 26 25 9 61 162 166 15-12-4 11-13-5 7-6-2 Detroit 62 25 30 7 57 178 232 16-12-4 9-18-3 6-9-2 Buffalo 63 22 33 8 52 167 220 11-16-4 11-17-4 7-10-4 Philadelphia 62 20 31 11 51 156 214 13-15-6 7-16-5 5-11-4 Ottawa 62 22 35 5 49 162 204 12-19-2 10-16-3 5-11-1 New Jersey 62 22 35 5 49 188 226 14-14-3 8-21-2 8-10-2 Montreal 62 17 36 9 43 158 235 9-18-3 8-18-6 6-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 62 44 13 5 93 241 173 24-3-3 20-10-2 13-5-2 p-Calgary 62 38 16 8 84 215 149 19-5-6 19-11-2 9-6-1 c-St. Louis 61 34 18 9 77 217 173 20-7-4 14-11-5 12-5-3 c-Minnesota 60 36 20 4 76 225 196 19-7-1 17-13-3 9-8-1 Nashville 62 36 22 4 76 204 175 19-11-0 17-11-4 13-6-1 p-Los Angeles 64 34 22 8 76 182 181 16-13-3 18-9-5 7-7-2 p-Edmonton 62 35 23 4 74 212 196 19-12-0 16-11-4 13-4-0 Vegas 64 34 26 4 72 205 194 18-13-3 16-13-1 12-5-1 Dallas 61 34 24 3 71 179 182 20-8-1 14-16-2 13-8-2 Winnipeg 63 29 24 10 68 197 198 16-12-2 13-12-8 12-6-5 Vancouver 64 30 26 8 68 183 186 14-13-5 16-13-3 8-5-5 Anaheim 64 27 26 11 65 183 204 16-12-4 11-14-7 10-7-3 San Jose 62 27 27 8 62 163 195 15-14-4 12-13-4 6-7-3 Chicago 63 22 32 9 53 167 219 11-16-5 11-16-4 4-13-5 Arizona 62 20 38 4 44 162 224 9-21-1 11-17-3 6-11-1 Seattle 63 19 38 6 44 164 226 11-18-3 8-20-3 4-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Dallas 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 0

San Jose 4, Arizona 2

Winnipeg 6, Chicago 4

Buffalo 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Monday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.