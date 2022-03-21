All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 58 32 19 5 2 71 184 183 Providence 54 28 17 3 6 65 164 147 Charlotte 60 34 22 4 0 72 200 174 Hartford 55 28 20 5 2 63 166 164 Hershey 60 29 23 5 3 66 167 164 WB/Scranton 58 26 24 4 4 60 156 175 Bridgeport 59 24 25 6 4 58 168 180 Lehigh Valley 57 22 25 7 3 54 154 183

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 54 35 13 6 0 76 191 147 Laval 52 28 21 3 0 59 176 171 Toronto 53 28 21 3 1 60 179 175 Rochester 59 30 23 4 2 66 199 216 Syracuse 58 28 22 6 2 64 175 188 Belleville 54 28 23 3 0 59 168 171 Cleveland 57 21 24 8 4 54 162 196

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 57 36 11 5 5 82 189 145 Manitoba 55 33 17 3 2 71 173 151 Milwaukee 61 31 23 4 3 69 181 183 Rockford 53 26 23 3 1 56 154 166 Grand Rapids 58 26 25 5 2 59 157 173 Texas 56 22 23 6 5 55 173 187 Iowa 56 23 25 5 3 54 153 166

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 52 36 11 4 1 77 191 141 Ontario 53 33 13 4 3 73 207 165 Colorado 55 30 18 4 3 67 185 167 Abbotsford 53 29 19 4 1 63 177 153 Bakersfield 52 26 17 4 5 61 165 152 Henderson 51 25 22 3 1 54 151 157 San Diego 51 23 25 2 1 49 152 160 San Jose 53 20 29 2 2 44 169 216 Tucson 52 18 29 4 1 41 136 206

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte 2, Providence 1

Manitoba 3, Iowa 2

Toronto 4, Chicago 2

Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2

Syracuse 5, Belleville 4

Abbotsford 4, Ontario 2

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.