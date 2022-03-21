Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/03/21 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 21, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;More sun than clouds;89;78;Partly sunny;89;79;SW;10;78%;33%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;84;67;Sunny and nice;88;68;ENE;6;53%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;51;33;Decreasing clouds;54;36;WSW;4;49%;42%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;68;55;Cloudy;65;52;S;7;57%;68%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Not as cool;59;42;Sunny and mild;64;41;ENE;6;61%;3%;3

Anchorage, United States;Brilliant sunshine;34;17;Partly sunny;32;22;N;10;55%;33%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cool;52;42;Low clouds and cold;47;36;WNW;6;77%;93%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasingly windy;19;17;Breezy, not as cold;29;18;W;14;72%;57%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;92;74;A shower and t-storm;87;72;NE;13;71%;95%;4

Athens, Greece;Cold with a shower;47;43;Afternoon rain;52;43;NNE;15;52%;99%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Morning rain, warmer;75;67;Humid with showers;74;65;NE;11;80%;96%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;67;49;An a.m. shower, hazy;73;49;NW;9;45%;42%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;SSE;4;68%;76%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sunshine;90;69;A stray t-shower;89;70;SE;5;53%;45%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;89;80;A t-storm around;90;81;S;8;71%;93%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A couple of showers;59;51;A morning shower;57;50;E;21;70%;95%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;54;34;Rain and drizzle;52;36;ESE;9;29%;66%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine;52;26;Mostly sunny;60;31;WSW;6;54%;2%;4

Berlin, Germany;Brilliant sunshine;55;32;Plenty of sunshine;59;31;ESE;7;50%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;69;51;A little a.m. rain;70;52;SE;5;70%;85%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;82;65;A stray t-shower;81;65;E;13;60%;67%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Plenty of sunshine;53;30;Mostly sunny;59;33;NNW;4;36%;0%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and mild;65;41;Sunshine and mild;65;38;SE;4;60%;2%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;54;34;Partly sunny, breezy;56;32;ENE;14;55%;12%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Plenty of sun;55;26;Mostly sunny, nice;64;36;NNE;4;40%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;An afternoon shower;75;63;A shower in the a.m.;73;64;NNE;9;82%;66%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;86;67;A t-storm in spots;79;64;ENE;7;51%;88%;7

Busan, South Korea;A stray p.m. shower;57;44;High clouds;59;43;NE;10;42%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun, cool;61;49;Cool with some sun;62;50;NE;8;40%;7%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;86;65;Nice with some sun;76;65;SSE;15;74%;59%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Clearing, a shower;83;65;Mostly cloudy;87;65;E;4;51%;2%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny and hot;100;83;Turning cloudy, hot;97;82;S;7;69%;9%;10

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;69;49;Cooler with rain;50;46;ESE;14;88%;99%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;90;80;High clouds;88;79;SW;8;71%;28%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Abundant sunshine;46;34;Partly sunny;48;31;S;6;74%;6%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;75;64;Sunny and nice;76;65;NNW;14;75%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Severe thunderstorms;69;55;Rather cloudy;57;43;NW;13;52%;9%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;88;76;A t-storm around;90;77;S;8;74%;54%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warm;97;69;Hazy and very warm;96;70;WNW;10;37%;0%;8

Denver, United States;A little snow;40;23;Rather cloudy;42;28;NNW;10;54%;85%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot with hazy sun;97;73;Hot with hazy sun;100;74;SSW;4;47%;0%;9

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;Rain and a t-storm;88;74;SSE;5;75%;92%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;54;46;Partly sunny;57;42;SE;11;78%;12%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and warmer;66;49;Cloudy and mild;68;50;WSW;9;40%;30%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower and t-storm;63;55;Showers possible;62;57;E;5;83%;96%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;66;E;5;74%;94%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;76;55;Sunshine and nice;76;55;ENE;6;55%;12%;11

Havana, Cuba;A shower in places;85;69;A shower in places;89;68;SSE;10;53%;41%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and cooler;48;26;Mostly sunny;43;28;WSW;9;70%;49%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;SE;9;68%;66%;4

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;64;E;7;80%;100%;2

Honolulu, United States;Inc. clouds;83;70;A couple of showers;83;72;ENE;14;60%;98%;3

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy, warm;99;77;Partly sunny;98;77;NE;6;30%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;88;61;Warm, turning breezy;90;63;N;11;32%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;43;34;A morning shower;46;38;NE;11;70%;66%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;91;78;Afternoon showers;92;77;WSW;11;73%;100%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;89;70;Sunny and pleasant;86;72;N;11;39%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-shower;72;56;An afternoon shower;73;59;NNW;6;58%;74%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;71;44;Partly sunny;65;47;ENE;5;28%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;87;71;Breezy in the p.m.;87;74;WSW;12;54%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;82;59;Hazy sun;84;58;S;6;46%;4%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;97;70;Hazy sunshine;100;70;N;10;7%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;54;30;Fog, then sun;55;31;WNW;5;66%;0%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in spots;87;77;Increasingly windy;84;76;ENE;17;61%;56%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;89;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;73;ENE;5;74%;65%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, warm;96;77;Warm with sunshine;98;75;S;5;49%;1%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;79;A stray thunderstorm;94;78;ENE;4;65%;64%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;57;40;A shower or two;58;40;NE;6;67%;94%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;94;80;Sun and clouds;92;81;SSW;8;65%;35%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;72;65;Decreasing clouds;72;64;SSE;8;76%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;61;52;Occasional rain;62;51;SE;8;80%;100%;4

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then some sun;61;47;Mostly sunny, mild;63;43;E;8;60%;2%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;79;58;Very warm;87;63;ENE;6;40%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Some brightening;89;79;Decreasing clouds;87;79;SE;6;74%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Rain;55;49;Showers;59;49;ESE;6;64%;99%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;90;82;Mostly sunny, nice;89;82;NW;10;60%;2%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;75;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;NW;5;83%;99%;12

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;94;79;Clouds and sun, warm;98;78;ESE;6;52%;28%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;61;A shower and t-storm;70;57;SSW;7;81%;88%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;79;52;Partly sunny;80;51;WSW;6;19%;0%;10

Miami, United States;Breezy;77;72;An afternoon shower;78;76;ESE;16;67%;65%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Fog to sun;55;29;Fog to sun;56;30;NW;5;66%;0%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;91;77;Partial sunshine;91;78;SE;8;59%;2%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;62;A shower in the a.m.;71;64;NNE;11;77%;86%;2

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;40;25;Partly sunny;38;25;NNW;9;46%;11%;4

Moscow, Russia;Turning sunny;45;31;Sunny and mild;46;31;NW;9;59%;0%;3

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;88;80;Hazy sun;95;82;NNW;9;39%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;84;59;Partly sunny, nice;85;58;ENE;11;47%;28%;14

New York, United States;Breezy with sunshine;60;46;Partly sunny, breezy;59;42;N;15;26%;0%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clearing and cool;54;35;A few showers;56;36;W;7;49%;78%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and breezy;25;17;A bit of snow;24;18;SW;13;83%;99%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Not as cool;59;44;Rain tapering off;47;35;N;7;77%;91%;1

Oslo, Norway;Abundant sunshine;46;29;Partly sunny;47;24;NW;5;63%;26%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;43;23;Breezy in the a.m.;39;23;N;13;49%;0%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;92;78;Showers around;91;78;ENE;9;67%;81%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;91;76;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;NNW;9;64%;47%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;85;74;Rain and a t-storm;84;75;ENE;7;80%;100%;3

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warmer;65;43;Mostly sunny;63;39;ESE;8;48%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;82;61;Sunny and nice;80;59;ESE;11;47%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;78;SE;7;65%;88%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;90;75;A t-storm or two;91;76;N;10;77%;90%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in places;91;69;A shower in places;93;68;E;7;43%;41%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunlit, not as cool;58;26;Mostly sunny, mild;64;29;ESE;8;35%;0%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouding up;48;27;Brilliant sunshine;54;30;WNW;7;47%;1%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;65;53;A few showers;68;53;SE;8;71%;97%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;69;50;Cloudy;65;52;ESE;5;82%;44%;2

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;87;76;Morning showers;87;76;SSE;7;74%;100%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in the p.m.;37;36;A bit of a.m. snow;43;34;ENE;6;81%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;Some sun, fog early;48;29;Fog to sun;54;33;WSW;2;57%;0%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A thunderstorm;78;71;A thunderstorm;78;70;ENE;8;69%;85%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;86;65;Sunny and hot;94;65;NNW;8;7%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;59;32;Plenty of sun;61;32;N;7;41%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine;42;29;Plenty of sunshine;37;31;W;9;79%;0%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;67;51;Mostly sunny;70;50;WSW;8;69%;1%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray thunderstorm;81;64;A t-storm in spots;84;65;ENE;9;63%;46%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;82;74;Partly sunny, breezy;82;74;E;14;66%;73%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;65;A shower in spots;76;65;WSW;7;80%;47%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;75;55;Mostly sunny;76;56;WNW;6;32%;27%;12

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;75;50;Sunny and pleasant;79;51;SSW;6;34%;2%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in spots;86;68;Mostly sunny;87;68;N;6;69%;5%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A couple of showers;57;48;Periods of rain;62;50;E;7;81%;100%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain tapering off;49;47;Warmer;63;49;S;6;71%;41%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;50;31;Plenty of sunshine;56;35;SSW;5;47%;1%;6

Shanghai, China;Heavy morning rain;50;45;Rain and drizzle;50;45;NNE;9;69%;83%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;80;Mostly cloudy;90;79;ENE;6;67%;44%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cold;43;26;Rain and snow shower;47;29;SSE;8;60%;60%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;82;74;A shower in places;82;74;ENE;10;69%;61%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine and mild;54;29;Partly sunny, mild;54;33;W;7;51%;5%;3

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;76;63;Partly sunny;81;71;N;10;65%;5%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Brief a.m. showers;72;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;64;ENE;8;76%;98%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Fog, then sun;50;31;Mostly sunny;48;32;SSW;9;66%;45%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;An afternoon shower;54;40;A thick cloud cover;52;37;NNW;6;69%;85%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and cold;36;22;Cold with some sun;41;31;ESE;6;73%;63%;5

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;69;53;Showers around;67;48;WSW;8;31%;69%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cool with some sun;59;50;Partly sunny, cool;59;47;E;8;43%;27%;6

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;61;32;Mostly sunny;65;39;ENE;8;36%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;52;43;Chilly with rain;45;38;NE;11;81%;97%;1

Toronto, Canada;Becoming cloudy;49;29;High clouds;41;33;NE;9;57%;47%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing and cool;59;47;Mostly sunny, cool;58;45;E;6;53%;4%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. shower or two;60;47;Clouds and sun;58;46;SE;6;67%;12%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;32;7;Mostly cloudy;37;4;N;9;28%;2%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;48;44;Rain and drizzle;55;47;ENE;5;63%;88%;1

Vienna, Austria;Plenty of sunshine;52;30;Mostly sunny;58;31;SE;7;38%;0%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;NNE;6;60%;91%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Fog, then sun;56;28;Fog, then sun;58;32;SW;4;61%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine;56;29;Mostly sunny, mild;60;32;S;5;49%;0%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain this afternoon;66;62;A stray t-shower;72;62;NNE;6;83%;80%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;90;77;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;E;12;76%;78%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and chilly;40;24;Cold with some sun;41;28;NE;3;63%;85%;5

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-03-21 21:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy
Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy
Drunk driver who fatally struck Filipino cyclist released on bail in New Taipei
Drunk driver who fatally struck Filipino cyclist released on bail in New Taipei