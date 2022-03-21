Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lebanese judge charges central bank chief with corruption

By Associated Press
2022/03/21 20:46
Lebanese judge charges central bank chief with corruption

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese judge said Monday she has filed charges against the country’s central bank governor, accusing him of illegal enrichment and money laundering during Lebanon’s economic meltdown.

Ghada Aoun, an investigative judge at Mount Lebanon district court, told The Associated Press that Governor Riad Salameh’s brother, Raja Salameh, who was detained last week, was also charged with “taking part in these crimes.”

Aoun also ordered that the brother's assets be frozen.

The move came as the banking sector went on a two-day strike Monday to protest recent moves by Lebanon’s judiciary against local lenders. Lebanon's economic crisis erupted in 2019 — the worst in its modern history.

Aoun said that the Salameh brothers and a Ukrainian citizen had formed three illusive companies in France to buy property there. Aoun said last week that Riad Salameh had used his brother to buy real-estate in France worth nearly $12 million.

Riad Salameh, who has been heading the central bank for three decades, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He did not show up Monday morning for questioning by Aoun . Raja Salameh, who was detained on Thursday, will remain in custody.

The suit against the Salamehs was filed by a group of lawyers who accuse the governor of corruption.

In January, Aoun imposed a travel ban and froze some of the assets of the 71-year-old governor who is also being investigated in several European nations, including Switzerland and France, for potential money laundering and embezzlement.

Riad Salameh had steered Lebanese finances since 1993, through post-war recovery and bouts of unrest. Once praised as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability, he has drawn increasing scrutiny since the small country’s economic meltdown began in late 2019.

Updated : 2022-03-21 21:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
Drunk Army officer sets car on fire after deadly hit-and-run in central Taiwan
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
Taiwan ranks as 26th happiest country in world
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy
Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy
Drunk driver who fatally struck Filipino cyclist released on bail in New Taipei
Drunk driver who fatally struck Filipino cyclist released on bail in New Taipei