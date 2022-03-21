Firefly season at Hualien forest park in eastern Taiwan has begun

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 firefly viewing activities at the Danongdafu Forest Park in Hualien County's Guangfu Township began on Saturday (March 19) and will last until April 17, the Hualien Forest District Office announced in a press release.

The easily accessible forest park offers the earliest opportunity to view fireflies, according to the office.

The ticket to view fireflies at the forest park includes a guided tour, insurance, and a gift set that contains local specialties. Visitors can also order lunch boxes online that are made of local rice and agricultural produce, the office said.

For information related to tickets and to book them, check out this site.



(Hualien Forest District Office photo)