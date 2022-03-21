Indian Holi Festival makes splash in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A celebration of the Indian festival of Holi was held in New Taipei City on Sunday (March 20).

The festival, hosted by Bhartiya Kar-Seva Mandali Taiwan (BKMT), was titled "Indian Holi Festival Taipei" and took place at Green River Park in New Taipei City's Yonghe District on Sunday. According to organizers, there were over 900 attendees and over 100 volunteers and performers.



(BKMT photo)

BKMT (在台印度服務團) is a group of "sevadars," which is a Hindi word that means a group of volunteers who offer free services for a humanitarian cause or do good things for the betterment of people. This is a non-profit group run by major Indian restaurant owners in Taiwan.

The Holi is a "festival of colors" where participants throw colored dye and powder at each other. The local Indian community has been organizing Holi since 2012 on a non-profit basis to bring the community together with the idea that "We are one world," similar to the splashing of colors that blurs cultural and ethnic differences.



(BKMT photo)

The event on Sunday included a performance of Yoga, traditional Indian dance, Bollywood dances, and modern freestyle dance. The festivities culminated with the splashing of bright colors on all the participants.

On April 3, Mayur Indian Kitchen will host a "Beach Holi Color Party" from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Qianshuiwan Beach in New Taipei City's Sanzhi District. The event includes an open bar, food, dance, and a color party. For information or to register, you can on the Beach Holi Color Party website.



(BKMT photo)

These events do not use any colored powders, as these are no longer permitted in Taiwan. Organic, non-flammable, non-toxic, water-based paints that wash off easily will be distributed evenly in packets to each participant.



