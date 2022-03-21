Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Indian Holi Festival makes splash in New Taipei

Over 1,000 people took part in Indian Holi Festival at New Taipei's Green River Park on Sunday

  171
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/21 18:10
(BKMT photo)

(BKMT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A celebration of the Indian festival of Holi was held in New Taipei City on Sunday (March 20).

The festival, hosted by Bhartiya Kar-Seva Mandali Taiwan (BKMT), was titled "Indian Holi Festival Taipei" and took place at Green River Park in New Taipei City's Yonghe District on Sunday. According to organizers, there were over 900 attendees and over 100 volunteers and performers.

Indian Holi Festival makes splash in New Taipei
(BKMT photo)

BKMT (在台印度服務團) is a group of "sevadars," which is a Hindi word that means a group of volunteers who offer free services for a humanitarian cause or do good things for the betterment of people. This is a non-profit group run by major Indian restaurant owners in Taiwan.

The Holi is a "festival of colors" where participants throw colored dye and powder at each other. The local Indian community has been organizing Holi since 2012 on a non-profit basis to bring the community together with the idea that "We are one world," similar to the splashing of colors that blurs cultural and ethnic differences.

Indian Holi Festival makes splash in New Taipei
(BKMT photo)

The event on Sunday included a performance of Yoga, traditional Indian dance, Bollywood dances, and modern freestyle dance. The festivities culminated with the splashing of bright colors on all the participants.

On April 3, Mayur Indian Kitchen will host a "Beach Holi Color Party" from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Qianshuiwan Beach in New Taipei City's Sanzhi District. The event includes an open bar, food, dance, and a color party. For information or to register, you can on the Beach Holi Color Party website.

Indian Holi Festival makes splash in New Taipei
(BKMT photo)

These events do not use any colored powders, as these are no longer permitted in Taiwan. Organic, non-flammable, non-toxic, water-based paints that wash off easily will be distributed evenly in packets to each participant.

Indian Holi Festival makes splash in New Taipei
(BKMT photo)

Indian Holi Festival makes splash in New Taipei
(BKMT photo)

Indian Holi Festival makes splash in New Taipei
(BKMT photo)

Indian Holi Festival makes splash in New Taipei
(BKMT photo)

Indian Holi Festival makes splash in New Taipei
(BKMT photo)

Indian Holi Festival makes splash in New Taipei
(BKMT photo)

Indian Holi Festival makes splash in New Taipei
(BKMT photo)

Indian Holi Festival makes splash in New Taipei
(BKMT photo)

Indian Holi Festival makes splash in New Taipei
(BKMT photo)
Holi
Holi Festival
Indian community Taiwan
Indian festivals
color festival

RELATED ARTICLES

Indians in Taiwan celebrate 75 years of Indian independence
Indians in Taiwan celebrate 75 years of Indian independence
2021/08/16 13:25
Indian Holi Festival celebrates diversity in Taipei
Indian Holi Festival celebrates diversity in Taipei
2021/04/11 19:57
'Indian Holi Taipei' event to donate funds to Hualien train crash victims
'Indian Holi Taipei' event to donate funds to Hualien train crash victims
2021/04/09 12:35
Taiwan holds only Holi festival in world
Taiwan holds only Holi festival in world
2020/06/22 18:05
Taiwan only country to hold Indian Holi festival
Taiwan only country to hold Indian Holi festival
2020/06/20 14:28