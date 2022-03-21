Machine Tools Market Share 2022 Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2030

The global machine tools market size was US$ 126.1 billion in 2021. The global machine tools market is forecast to grow to US$ 270.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The machine tools industry plays an essential role in every manufacturing firm as it offers critical inputs to all sectors of manufacturing. The wide applications of machine tools across various industrial verticals, such as automotive, heavy equipment, defense, aerospace, will surge the growth of the machine tools market.

Growing industrialization and favorable policies by government organizations, mainly in emerging economies like India and China, will contribute to the growth of the global machine tools market. In addition, the surging demand for smart precision tools in order to increase the efficacy of manual operations will surge the growth of the global machine tools market.

The development of new technology will also contribute to the growth of the global machine tools market. For instance, in May 2020, JTEKT Corporation launched the 5th generation Low-Friction-Torque tapered roller bearing“LFT-V.”

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic affected various end-use industries of machine tools. The automotive industry, industrial machinery, metal industry, heavy equipment, electronics, and the aerospace industry witnessed a significant drop in terms of revenue. Thus, it also impacted the global machine tools market. In mid-March 2020, US automakers announced a complete shutdown of a few Detroit assembly plants. Moreover, other countries like China and India also imposed a complete lockdown. Thus, it impacted the demand for machine tools.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific machine tools market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to the favorable government policies, such as “Make in India” in India and “Made in China 2025” in China. Thus, it will escalate the growth of the Asia-Pacific machine tools market. Furthermore, the Indian government announced in September 2019 that manufacturing companies formed on or after October 1, 2019, will be able to pay corporate tax at a rate of 15%. The aim was to boost the manufacturing activities in the country. Furthermore, countries in the region, such as China, India, and South Korea, are among the world’s largest automotive component manufacturers, which will significantly contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

AMADA Co., Ltd.

CHIRON Group SE

DMG MORI

Doosan Corporation

Georg Fischer Ltd.

HYUNDAI WIA CORP.

JTEKT

Komatsu Ltd.

Makino

Okuma Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global machine tools market segmentation focuses on Tool, Metal Cutting, Metal Forming, Technology, End-User, and Region.

By Tool Outlook

Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

By Metal Cutting Outlook

Machining Centers

Lathe

Grinding & Polishing

Laser, Electrical Discharge Machines (EDMs), & Other Tools

Other Metal Cutting Tools

By Metal Forming Outlook

Bending & Forming

Pressing

Punching & Shearing

Other Metal Forming Tools

By Technology Outlook

CNC

Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

NON-CNC

Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

By End-Users Outlook

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Metal Industry

Medical Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Heavy Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Marine & Offshoring

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

