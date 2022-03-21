Servo Motors Drive Market Size 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status, Global Share, Revenue and Forecast 2030

The global servo motors drive market size was US$ 14.1 billion in 2021. The global servo motors drive market is forecast to grow to US$ 20.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A servo motor is a self-contained electrical device that delivers complex position control in order to rotate machine parts. It is powered by a standard motor that is connected to a sensor that provides positional feedback.

Factors Influencing the Market

The use of robotics is growing in major industries such as automotive, food and beverage, electronics, etc. Servo motors and drives are the most common components used in the industry to improve the precision and speed of industrial robots. As a result of the increased demand for robots, the global servo motors drive market has grown.

The beneficial applications of robotics in the medical industry will surge the growth of the global servo motors drive market. Furthermore, growing automation across all industrial verticals will benefit the market in the coming years.

The high cost associated with the maintenance of servo motors may limit the growth of the servo motors drive market.

CNC machines, such as milling machines, lathe machines, routers, welders, grinders, lasers, sheet metal stamping machines, and robots, operate by entering alphanumeric codes. Servo motors are the most common motors found in CNC machines. As a result, the expansion of the CNC machine market is a significant trend for the servo motors drive market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted industrial productions globally. Steel is among the primary raw materials used in servo motors. The steel industry witnessed several disruptions, which ultimately hampered the manufacturing of servo motors. In addition, China is a prominent steel producer. The country produces half of the world’s steel every year. Steel production was disrupted as a result of factory closures and trade restrictions imposed by the government of China during the pandemic. Moreover, fluctuating steel prices and overall production declines have created significant challenges for servo motor vendors, driving the market to procure raw materials.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific servo motors drive market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to growing industrialization and rising automation across all industrial verticals.

Competitors in the Market

Yaskawa Electric

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

ABB

Nidec Corporation

Fuji Electric

Delta Electronics

FANUC Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global servo motors drive market segmentation focuses on Product, Servo Motor, Servo Drive, Servo Motor, Sales Channel, Power Output, Material Output, Voltage, End-User, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

Servo Motors

Servo Drives

By Servo Motor Outlook

AC Servo Motors

DC Servo Motors

By Servo Drive Outlook

AC Servo Drives

DC Servo Drives

By Servo Motor Type Outlook

Linear Servo Motors

Rotary Servo Motors

By Sales Channel Outlook

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Power Output Outlook

Above 5kW

Below 5kW

By Material Output Outlook

Stainless Steel

Non-stainless Steel

By Voltage Outlook

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

By End-Users Outlook

Machine Tools

Packaging

Electronics & Semiconductor

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

