Servo Motors Drive Market Size 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status, Global Share, Revenue and Forecast 2030

The global servo motors drive market size was US$ 14.1 billion in 2021. The global servo motors drive market is forecast to grow to US$ 20.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
A servo motor is a self-contained electrical device that delivers complex position control in order to rotate machine parts. It is powered by a standard motor that is connected to a sensor that provides positional feedback.
Factors Influencing the Market
The use of robotics is growing in major industries such as automotive, food and beverage, electronics, etc. Servo motors and drives are the most common components used in the industry to improve the precision and speed of industrial robots. As a result of the increased demand for robots, the global servo motors drive market has grown.
The beneficial applications of robotics in the medical industry will surge the growth of the global servo motors drive market. Furthermore, growing automation across all industrial verticals will benefit the market in the coming years.
The high cost associated with the maintenance of servo motors may limit the growth of the servo motors drive market.
CNC machines, such as milling machines, lathe machines, routers, welders, grinders, lasers, sheet metal stamping machines, and robots, operate by entering alphanumeric codes. Servo motors are the most common motors found in CNC machines. As a result, the expansion of the CNC machine market is a significant trend for the servo motors drive market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted industrial productions globally. Steel is among the primary raw materials used in servo motors. The steel industry witnessed several disruptions, which ultimately hampered the manufacturing of servo motors. In addition, China is a prominent steel producer. The country produces half of the world’s steel every year. Steel production was disrupted as a result of factory closures and trade restrictions imposed by the government of China during the pandemic. Moreover, fluctuating steel prices and overall production declines have created significant challenges for servo motor vendors, driving the market to procure raw materials.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific servo motors drive market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to growing industrialization and rising automation across all industrial verticals.
Competitors in the Market
- Yaskawa Electric
- Siemens AG
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Schneider Electric
- Rockwell Automation
- ABB
- Nidec Corporation
- Fuji Electric
- Delta Electronics
- FANUC Corporation
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global servo motors drive market segmentation focuses on Product, Servo Motor, Servo Drive, Servo Motor, Sales Channel, Power Output, Material Output, Voltage, End-User, and Region.
By Product Type Outlook
- Servo Motors
- Servo Drives
By Servo Motor Outlook
- AC Servo Motors
- DC Servo Motors
By Servo Drive Outlook
- AC Servo Drives
- DC Servo Drives
By Servo Motor Type Outlook
- Linear Servo Motors
- Rotary Servo Motors
By Sales Channel Outlook
- Direct Sales
- Indirect Sales
By Power Output Outlook
- Above 5kW
- Below 5kW
By Material Output Outlook
- Stainless Steel
- Non-stainless Steel
By Voltage Outlook
- Low Voltage
- Medium Voltage
- High Voltage
By End-Users Outlook
- Machine Tools
- Packaging
- Electronics & Semiconductor
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
