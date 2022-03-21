Air Fryer Market Size, Dynamics with Top Players, CAGR Value, Opportunities, Regional Growth and Forecast to 2030

The global air fryer market was US$ 1046.8 million in 2021. The global air fryer market is forecast to grow to US$ 1568.6 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Air fryers act as a healthy alternative to deep fryers. It uses a minimal quantity of oil as compared to traditional deep fryers without eliminating the flavors and textures of food as traditional fryers. Thus, such benefits of air fryers will boost the growth of the overall market.

The health benefits of air fryers, such as low-fat intake, will upsurge its demand in the coming years. In addition, the growing urban population and rising interest in cooking will contribute to the growth of the market.

Growing cases of obesity will also benefit the air fryer market. Furthermore, busy lifestyles and changing eating habits will accelerate the growth of the air fryer market.

Rising demand for advanced cooking equipment and growing women’s employment rate will offer ample growth opportunities for the air fryer market.

The growing demand for automated and connected technology in order to establish smart kitchen infrastructure will offer lucrative opportunities. For instance, in September 2019, Philips unveiled its Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing technology. This technology makes the cooking process easier by eliminating the chances of uncertainty.

The rapid expansion of the hospitality industry is expected to drive the global air fryer market. Furthermore, the multifunctionality of air fryers, which is not limited to deep fryers, skillet, toasters, and ovens, will benefit the global air fryer market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific air fryer market is forecast to emerge as the largest market due to the growing automation in commercial kitchens. In addition, growing disposable income and changing consumer choices in developing economies, such as India and China, will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, the presence of a large population base and the increasing middle-class population in this region are major factors that supplement the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements and new product launches are expected to open up lucrative opportunities in the Asia-Pacific market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the global air fryer market. It is due to the halt on manufacturing activities, which hampered the production of air fryers. In addition, the shutdown of retail stores and change in consumer demands negatively hampered the overall air fryer market.

Competitors in the Market

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Conair Corporation

Avalon Bay

BLACK+DECKER Inc.

Breville Group Ltd

GoWISE USA

NuWave LLC

Groupe SEB

Meyer Manufacturing Company Limited

Newell Brands

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global air fryer market segmentation focuses on Application, Sales Channel, and Region.

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Sales Channel

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Specialty Store

Online Sales Channel

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

