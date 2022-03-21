Color Cosmetic Market 2022: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Top Players, Share, Upcoming Demand, Regional, Driving Factors, Opportunities and Revenue by Forecast to 2030

The global color cosmetic market size was US$ 78.1 billion in 2021. The global color cosmetic market is forecast to grow to US$ 129.0 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-

Color cosmetics are a combination of chemicals and colors, made to improve the appearance of the human body. These cosmetic products include facial make-up, nail care, lip care, and eye make-up products.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the demand for cosmetics and other products. Outdoor activities were halted by the government bodies. Thus, it reduced public gatherings, which ultimately impacted the demand for color cosmetics.

Specialized beauty stores were ordered to close the doors, which ultimately resulted in a further drop in sales. In addition, shut down on manufacturing units and import-export challenges hampered the supply chain flow. Thus, it ultimately restricted the growth of the global color cosmetics market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing use of color cosmetics and increasing women’s employment rate will surge the growth of the global color cosmetics market.

Rapidly changing weather conditions are expected to boost the adoption of facial care products, including moisturizing creams, sunscreen creams, etc. Furthermore, growing pollution will also surge the demand for efficient color cosmetics.

The rise of the e-commerce segment and a growing number of effective advertisements on YouTube and other social media platforms will offer ample growth opportunities for the market growth.

Rising awareness regarding environment and animal protection may limit the growth of the color cosmetics market. On the contrary, growing initiatives by industry players will benefit the overall color cosmetics market. For instance, Bloomers unveiled Colours Cosmetics, an independent brand, in 2021. This brand aims to serve customers through local pharmacies and markets.

Request Full Report :-

Regional Analysis

Due to surging demand for color cosmetics from China, India, Indonesia, and others, the Asia-Pacific color cosmetics market will grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to the growing number of working women and growing financial independence. In addition, rising disposable income and a higher standard of living will surge the growth of the market. In addition, the rising demand for natural cosmetics and the rising popularity of bamboo, seaweed, venom, and Tremella mushrooms for skincare will offer ample growth opportunities for the regional market.

Competitors in the Market

Unilever N.V.

L’Oreal Group

Avon Products, Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Kryolan Professional Make-Up

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Chantecaille Beaute Inc.

Coty Inc.

Ciaté London

Revlon Inc

Procter & Gamble Co.

Natura Cosméticos S.A.

AmorePacific Corporation

The Colgate-Palmolive Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Mary Kay Inc.

L Brands Inc.

KOSÉ Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global color cosmetics market segmentation focuses on Target, Application, and Region.

By Target

Prestige Products

Mass Products

By Application

Facial Makeup

Lip Products

Eye Make-Up

Hair Color Products

Special Effects Products

Nail Products

Request Full Report :-

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol691

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/