Industrial Salts Market Size 2022: In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends, Share Estimation, Global Growth, Supply Demand Scenario, Regional Forecast till 2030

The global industrial salts market was US$ 14.1 billion in 2021. The global industrial salts market is forecast to grow to US$ 17.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of industrial salts in the oil & gas industry, water treatment, agriculture, and chemical processing industry will fuel the growth of the industrial salts market.

The availability of large water bodies such as sea and ocean with high saline content will benefit the industrial salts market.

Commercial and residential water-softening units use a lot of salt to remove the calcium and magnesium ions that cause hardness. In addition, the formation of a film of alkaline deposits in industrial and household equipment and pipes will upsurge the demand for industrial salts for treatment. Furthermore, the use of salt in wastewater treatment is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Growing population and rising water demands will drive the industrial salts industry forward.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific industrial salts market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the rising industrialization in the countries like China, India, and Japan.

In countries with heavy snowfall, industrial salts are widely used for de-icing and clearing roadways. The de-icing property of industrial salts also helps to postpone the reformation of ice for a period of time.

The applications of industrial salts in water treatment plants to soften the water are likely to propel the regional market forward. Many water treatment projects are being built in countries such as India and China, which is likely to help stimulate the growth of industrial salts over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the industrial salts market. Industrial salts are highly used in the production of chemicals like chlorine and caustic soda. Because of the pandemic scenario, chemical manufacturing units had to shut their doors temporarily to abide by the government-imposed lockdown. It declined the demand for raw materials used in chemical processing. Furthermore, industrial salts are used in the production of paper. The halt on manufacturing activities ultimately altered the outlook of the entire industrial salts market.

Competitors in the Market

K+S Group

Tata Chemicals Limited

Rio Tinto Plc.

Compass Minerals

Cargill Inc.

INEOS Enterprises

China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC)

Morton Salt

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Delmon Salt Factory

Donald Brown Group

AkzoNobel N.V.

Exportadora De Sal SA

European Salt Company

ZOUTMAN Industries

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global industrial salts market segmentation focuses on Source, Product, Application, and Region.

By Source

Brine

Salt Mine

By Product

Rock Salt

Salt in Brine

Solar Salt

Vacuum Pan Salt

By Application

Chemical Processing

De-icing,

Oil & Gas

Water Treatment

Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

