Kitchen Appliances Market Size 2022 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

The global kitchen appliances market size was US$ 264.60 million in 2021. The global kitchen appliances market is forecast to grow to US$ 426.70 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising trend of smart homes and the increasing popularity of technology-driven appliances will fuel the growth of the smart kitchen appliances market. Connected appliances are expected to gain significant traction in the coming years. Therefore, the majority of appliance manufacturers are offering smart and connected refrigerators to attract customers.​ Samsung launched ‘Family Hub refrigerator,’ in 2019. The refrigerator offers advanced features that automate meal planning and other daily tasks and deliver a more personalized experience. ​Thus, such advancements will escalate the growth of the global kitchen appliances market during the study period.

Growing purchasing power will allow consumers to purchase efficient appliances. Therefore, it will benefit the kitchen appliances market throughout the forecast period.

Growing launches of advanced technologies will also contribute to the growth of the global kitchen appliances market. For instance, Whirlpool Corporation unveiled its Smart Countertop oven under the brand name of WLabs in 2019.

Availability of cost-friendly kitchen appliances will also drive the market forward.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific kitchen appliances market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is owing to the presence of the fastest growing economies in the region. In addition, the growing urban population, together with the increasing purchasing power of the population, will also contribute to the growth of the market. Trending smart kitchen infrastructure and the popularity of innovative appliances will drive the market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the pandemic has drastically affected the entire hospitality sector. Most of the countries announced a complete lockdown, which forced hotels and restaurants to shut the doors for dine-in facilities. However, the concept of a ghost kitchen grew exponentially. As a result, it has been beneficial for the global kitchen appliances market.

The high cost of kitchen appliances has been a significant obstacle limiting the industry growth during the pandemic. Due to the wake of the pandemic, the demand for luxury products reduced drastically. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global kitchen appliances market. In addition, challenges faced by the manufacturing units further hampered the growth of the global kitchen appliances market.

Competitors in the Market

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Samsung

Philips

Morphy Richard

Dacor

General Electric (GE

Life is Good (LG)

Haier

Panasonic

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global kitchen appliances market segmentation focuses on Product, Fuel, Distribution Channel, Application, Product Structure, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

Refrigerator

Cooking Appliances

Dishwasher

Others

By Fuel Type Outlook

Electric

Cooking gas

Other

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online

Offline

By User Application Outlook

Commercial

Household

By Product Structure Outlook

Built-in

Free Stand

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

