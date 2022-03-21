LNG Bunkering Market 2022 Segment by Types, Applications, Leading Players Update, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2030

The global LNG bunkering market size was US$ 4.77 billion in 2021. The global LNG bunkering market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.14 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol702
The process of transferring liquefied natural gas or LNG to a ship for use as fuel is known as LNG bunkering. It is a popular method of fueling ships as it produces less pollution than other traditional methods such as marine gas oil and heavy fuel oil.
Factors Influencing the Market
LNG bunkering offers various benefits over conventional bunker fuel, such as better length of compliance and reduced GHG emissions. In addition, growing IMO regulations on sulfur content in marine fuel will make LNG an ideal choice for consumers. Thus, it will offer ample growth opportunities for the LNG bunkering market growth.
The rising need to reduce marine pollution will surge the demand for LNG bunkering in the coming years. Apart from that, growing contracts and strategies by the industry players are forecast to benefit the overall market in the coming years. For instance, In January 2022, CMA CGM inked a ten-year contract with Shanghai International Port Group with the aim to take on LNG as a bunker fuel in the Yangshan port area. CMA CGM’s dual-fuelled 15,000 TEU box ships on the Pearl River Express route from China to Los Angeles will bunker in the Yangshan area.
The growing use of LNG as bunker fuel in this breakbulk shipping contributes to the growth of the overall LNG bunkering market. In addition, the growing number of investments aiming to develop infrastructure to provide LNG breakbulk shipping services will escalate the growth of the global LNG bunkering market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to temporary bans on export and import during the COVID-19 pandemic, the global LNG bunkering market experienced a significant decline in growth. However, the market has recovered from declining revenues in the second half of 2021, owing to the increase in demand for LNG as bunker fuel in maritime transport. Moreover, strict sulfur content limitations in the use of conventional fuels and increased efficiency of LNG will drive demand for LNG bunkering.
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol702
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific LNG bunkering market is one of the most prominent markets for LNG bunker fuel. It is due to the presence of the largest ports in terms of volumes of bunker fuel traded. In addition, the growing number of shipbuilding projects and infrastructure activities and rapid growth in the trade of essential goods and commodities will surge the growth of the LNG bunkering market in the region. Furthermore, stringent regulations targeting high sulfur content in the marine bunker are expected to fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific LNG bunkering market.
Competitors in the Market
- Broadview Energy Total SE
- Solutions B.V.
- Harvey Gulf International Marine
- Crowley Maritime Corporation
- Gasum Oy
- Klaw LNG
- Korea Gas Corporation
- Polskie LNG S.A.
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- SHV Energy
- PETRONAS
- Exxon Mobil Corporation.
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global LNG bunkering market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.
By Product Type Outlook
- Truck-to-Ship
- Port-to-Ship
- Ship-to-Ship
- Portable Tanks
By Application Outlook
- Container Fleet
- Tanker Fleet
- Cargo Fleet
- Ferries
- Inland Vessels
- Others
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol702
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol702
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/