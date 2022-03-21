Over The Top (OTT) Market Trends and Challenges 2022: Supporting Growth, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

The global over the top (OTT) market size was US$ 114.1 billion in 2021. The global over the top (OTT) market is forecast to grow to USD 331.7 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Over the top (OTT) is a film and television content platform. Users can get access to these platforms through a high-speed internet connection.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global over the top (OTT) market. It increased the number of audiences, and the availability of a wide range of content with different genres also increased abruptly. In addition to that, the work from home and remote study methods shifted the interest of the citizens towards video, music, and podcast. As a result of this, the global over the top (OTT) market witnessed a positive impact during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growth of the global over the top (OTT) market is attributed to the availability of a wide range of genre choices and cost-effective packages. In addition to that, rising internet penetration will also contribute to the growth of the global over the top (OTT) market.
The evolution of smartphones with integrated advanced communication functions is forecast to surge the growth of the global over the top (OTT) market.
Growing urbanization and high purchasing power will also be beneficial for the global over the top (OTT) market. Furthermore, cost-effective plans by the industry players are forecast to contribute to the market growth. For instance, Amazon Prime extended its offerings for gamers through Prime Gaming in August 2020.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific market for over the top (OTT) is forecast to grow rapidly, owing to the presence of vital content and high bandwidth internet in the region. In addition to that, the increasing number of advanced and low-price smartphones will drive the market forward. The growing advancement in the country’s internet sector and low cost of services will also upsurge the demand for over the top (OTT) market. Popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Alt Balaji, Voot, Sun NXT, etc., are gaining significant traction in the region. Moreover, the presence of a wide range of smartphones at low cost will contribute to the growth of the over the top (OTT) market.
Competitors in the Market
- Netflix Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd
- The Walt Disney Company (Hulu)
- Roku Inc
- DAZN Group Limited
- NBC Universal (Hayu)
- Google LLC (YouTube)
- PCCW Media Group (Viu)
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global over the top (OTT) market segmentation focuses on Content, Revenue, User, End-User, and Region.
By Content Type Outlook
- Video
- Audio
- Games
- Communication
- Others
By Revenue Outlook
- Subscription
- Advertisement
- Transaction
- Others
By User Type Outlook
- Personal
- Commercial
By End User Outlook
- Media & Entertainment
- Education & Training
- Health & Fitness
- IT & Telecom
- E-commerce
- BFSI
- Government
- Others
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
