Deep Fryer Market, Supporting Growth, Challenges 2022: Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

By Report Ocean
2022/03/21 08:13

The global deep fryer market size was US$ 515.5 million in 2021. The global deep fryer market is forecast to grow to US$ 752.87 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. 

Frying is a popular cooking method in the food industry. The deep-frying cooking method is used to cook food more quickly, evenly, and tenderly.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly growing hospitality sector is forecast to drive the deep fryer industry forward. In addition, the growing urbanization and busy lifestyles of the people will surge the demand for frozen food products. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the market.

The rising number of experimental and the development of a variety of different flavors and cuisines will augment the deep fryer market expansion in the upcoming years.

Increasing demand for fast food across all nations will also benefit the market. In addition to that, the rising interest of youth in cooking will upsurge the demand for deep fryers during the study period.

Availability of more efficient substitute products may limit the growth of the deep fryer market.

The trending smart home infrastructure and rising concept of cloud kitchen will also upsurge the demand for deep fryers throughout the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific deep fryer market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to the growing employment rate and rising demand for fast food. In addition, the busy schedule of people is leading to the demand for frozen food and ready-to-eat products. As a result, it will offer significant opportunities for this regional deep fryer market. The growing trend of premium products, including deep fryers, will also surge the demand for more innovative products in the coming years. 

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial for the frozen food industry. However, the hospitality industry witnessed a sudden downfall, which stayed the same for a long time. People avoided visiting public places, which reduced the crowd in cafes and hotels. As a result, it ultimately hampered the demand for deep fryers. Moreover, governments also imposed strict lockdown, banning all the dine-in activities. On the contrary, the concept of cloud kitchen surged significantly. Moreover, the increased interest of the population has been witnessed in cooking during the forecast period. As a result, it surged the growth of the global deep fryer market.

Competitors in the Market

  • Welbilt Inc.
  • AB Electrolux
  • Ali Group Srl
  • Groupe SEB
  • Breville Group
  • Henny Penny
  • Fagor Industrial
  • Newell Brands (Oster)
  • TTK Prestige Ltd
  • Taurus Group (Inalsa)
  • Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global deep fryer market segmentation focuses on Sales Channel, End-User, and Region.

By Sales Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

By End-User

  • Residential
  • Commercial

By Region

  • North America
  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Western Europe
  • The UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Poland
  • Russia
  • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia & New Zealand
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

