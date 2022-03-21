Taiwan Air Force requests datalink equipment for forthcoming US-made SeaGuardian drones

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force recently said it has already requested datalink equipment from the U.S. for its four MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones.

Datalinks are "digital air/ground communications between aircraft and ground systems," according to Eurocontrol.

The Air Force Command stated that the MQ-9B purchase was based on U.S. military specifications, CNA reported. The plan is to import information into a joint command-and-control system via datalink for the military to use in order to have a comprehensive overview of all ongoing operations, the Air Force said.

The drone purchase, which was approved by the U.S. last year, includes Line-of-Sight (LOS) Ground Data Terminals and data connections for weapons integration, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA). Once the deal is finalized, the U.S. will review the package in detail to ensure that the systems can meet the needs of Taiwan's Air Force.

The DSCA said the SeaGuardians will improve Taiwan’s ability to respond to threats “by providing timely Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), target acquisition, and counter-land, counter-sea, and anti-submarine strike capabilities for its security and defense.”