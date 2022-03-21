 Construction Composites Market  In-depth Assessment, Industry Drivers, Future Roadmap by 2030

Construction Composites Market is valued at approximately USD 6.00 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.00 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Construction Composites a composite material which is a combination of two or more constituent materials which have improved characteristics when together than they do apart. Composites are often composed of a ‘matrix’ and reinforcement fibers. Rapid urbanization and economic growth in emerging economies, development of innovative products have led to the adoption of Construction Composites across the forecast period. For Instance: As per the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in India, among the States, Goa is now the most urbanized State with 62.2 percent urban population, a significant increase since 2001 when the urban population of Goa was 49.8%.

Another significant instance of rapid urbanization is that of Kerala, its urban population is now 47.7 percent, while a decade ago it was just 25.9 percent. Also, with the increasing demand for pultruded profiles, the adoption & demand for Construction Composites is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high initial production and installation costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Construction Composites market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase in demand for high strength and corrosion-resistant construction materials in housing and civil applications. Whereas, North-America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as use of composites in the construction industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Construction Composites market across North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:

JAMCO Corporation (Japan)

Strongwell Corporation (US)

Exel Composites (Finland)

Trex Company Inc. (US)

UPM Biocomposites (Finland)

Bedford Reinforced Plastics (US)

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Bedford Reinforced Plastics (U.S.)

Diversified Structural Composites (U.S.)

Hughes Brothers, Inc. (U.S.)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Resin Type:

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

By Fiber Reinforcement Type:

Glass fiber

Natural fiber

By Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Housing

Civil

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Construction Composites Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

Regional Insights

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Construction companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, construction companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

