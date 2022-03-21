Laptop Accessories Market, Share and Growth Stance Forecasted 2021-2030

Laptop Accessories Market is valued at approximately USD 35.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Laptop Accessories have grown through the popularity of online games and accessibility of laptops. The global Laptop Accessories market is driven by increasing growth of laptop market revenue. For instance, according to Statista, the revenue of laptop market has been increasing rapidly from 130.91 billion in 2018 to 133.61 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 148.98 billion by 2026. The market growth is also driven by the introduction of new laptops which demands laptop accessories.

For instance, in November 2021, Infinix announced to launchits first laptop, the Infinix INBook X1 laptop. Also, in November 2021, Reliance announced to launch JioBook, its first laptop. However, presence of counterfeit products hampers the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Furthermore, rising demand for consumer electronic products, growing number of corporate offices, and increasing product innovation through technological advancements are expected to create opportunities for Laptop Accessories market growth over the forecast period.

The geographical analysis of the global Laptop Accessories market is studied for major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to presence of a large tech-savvy consumer base, increasing sales of laptops, enhancing e-commerce sales and increasing disposable income in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Logitech

Western Digital Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Dell

GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd.

Seagate Technology LLC

Microsoft

Kingston Technology

Hama

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Device Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device Type:

Electronic

Non-electronic

By End-use:

Personal

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

E-commerce

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Laptop Accessories Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Construction companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, construction companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

