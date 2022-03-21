Educational Tourism Market Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2030

Educational Tourism Market is valued at approximately USD 401 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.8 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Education tourism is referred to as tourism, which individuals make for the. purpose of obtaining education or training. It may be for a short duration or long duration. There are number of individuals who are migrating to other regions to acquire education. or they travel to foreign countries. The growing digital marketing industry, rising demand for national and international school trips has led to the adoption of Educational Tourism across the forecast period.

For Instance: As per the IBEF, The Internet’s share in total advertising revenue is anticipated to grow twofold from eight per cent in 2013 to 16 per cent in 2018. Online advertising, which was estimated at Rs 2,900 crore (US$ 435 million) in 2013, has jumped threefold to Rs 10,000 crore (US$ 1.5 billion) in five years, increasing at a compound annual rate of 28 per cent. Also, with the favorable government initiatives offered on attractive Master’s degrees, the adoption & demand for Educational Tourism is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high education costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Educational Tourism market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to acquiring popularity with regards to education, as it provides and strives to maintain the best educational facilities, encourages educational tours, and spends on quality learning and research. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the opportunity to have a new experience and witness different cultures and scholarships facility responsible for lucrative growth prospects for the Educational Tourism market across European region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Qadri International Education Consultancy

Meridean Overseas

GVI Company

Global Volunteers

Capital Tours, Inc.

EF Educational Tours

Road Scholar

AAI Edutourz

ACIS Educational Tours

GoIreland

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Age Group:

Less Than 12 Years

13-18 Years

19-25 Years

26-40 Years

41-55 Years

By Education Type:

Primary

Secondary

College

Post Graduate

By Course Type:

Master Degree

Secondary Education

Primary Education

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Educational Tourism Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

