Educational Tourism Market Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2030

Educational Tourism Market is valued at approximately USD 401 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.8 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Education tourism is referred to as tourism, which individuals make for the. purpose of obtaining education or training. It may be for a short duration or long duration. There are number of individuals who are migrating to other regions to acquire education. or they travel to foreign countries. The growing digital marketing industry, rising demand for national and international school trips has led to the adoption of Educational Tourism across the forecast period.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4677
For Instance: As per the IBEF, The Internet’s share in total advertising revenue is anticipated to grow twofold from eight per cent in 2013 to 16 per cent in 2018. Online advertising, which was estimated at Rs 2,900 crore (US$ 435 million) in 2013, has jumped threefold to Rs 10,000 crore (US$ 1.5 billion) in five years, increasing at a compound annual rate of 28 per cent. Also, with the favorable government initiatives offered on attractive Master’s degrees, the adoption & demand for Educational Tourism is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high education costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The key regions considered for the global Educational Tourism market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to acquiring popularity with regards to education, as it provides and strives to maintain the best educational facilities, encourages educational tours, and spends on quality learning and research. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the opportunity to have a new experience and witness different cultures and scholarships facility responsible for lucrative growth prospects for the Educational Tourism market across European region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Qadri International Education Consultancy
Meridean Overseas
GVI Company
Global Volunteers
Capital Tours, Inc.
EF Educational Tours
Road Scholar
AAI Edutourz
ACIS Educational Tours
GoIreland
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Get a Request Sample PDF of the Report –:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4677
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Age Group:
Less Than 12 Years
13-18 Years
19-25 Years
26-40 Years
41-55 Years
By Education Type:
Primary
Secondary
College
Post Graduate
By Course Type:
Master Degree
Secondary Education
Primary Education
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Educational Tourism Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Companies Mentioned
Qadri International Education Consultancy
Meridean Overseas
GVI Company
Global Volunteers
Capital Tours, Inc.
EF Educational Tours
Road Scholar
AAI Edutourz
ACIS Educational Tours
Regional Insights
North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Construction companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, construction companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.
Request Full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4677
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/