Luxury Cigar Market Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2030

Luxury Cigar Market is valued at approximately USD 11.61 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Luxury Cigar is a bundle of fermented and dried tobacco leaves rolled into a royal and luxurious cylindrical shape for smoking. It can be hand-rolled and machine-rolled. The increasing consumption of tobacco has led to the adoption of Luxury Cigar across the forecast period. For Instance: according to the World Health Organization in 2021, the number of tobacco consumers is increasing rapidly. Approximately 1.3 million tobacco users are from developing countries and about 20 % of the global tobacco users are living in developed countries.

As per the same source, 8 million people are consuming tobacco each year. Rising investment in cigar lounges is anticipating the growth of Luxury Cigar Market. Also, with the increasing expansion of the tobacco industry, the adoption & demand for Luxury Cigar is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, harmful health effects impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the global Luxury Cigar market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the increasing consumption of tobacco, adoption of luxurious lifestyle and rising investment in cigar lounges. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as rising production of tobacco, growing number of smokers would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Luxury Cigar market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Fuente Marketing Ltd.

General Cigar

Regius Cigars Ltd.

Gurkha Cigar Group

Gran Habano Cigars

Mayan Import

The Villiger Group

Altadis

Rocky Patel Premium Cigars

Swisher

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hand Rolled

Machine Rolled

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Luxury Cigar Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Regional Insights

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

