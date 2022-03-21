Dispatch Console Market, Share and Growth and Forecast Assumptions 2030

Dispatch Console Market is valued at approximately USD 1.65 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Dispatch Console basically provides software that provides a link between dispatchers and field personnel. It helps to monitor the safety of personnel, coordinate operations, and respond to emergencies etc. The increasing initiatives for public safety have led to the adoption of Dispatch Console across the forecast period. For Instance: according to the European Emergency Number Association in 2020, due to the growing attacks and threats from terrorism, government initiatives towards public safety are increasing rapidly. It includes expansion of manufacturers to provide safety solutions such as Atos, ALT Tech, ASELSAN and APD Communications.

As per the same source, advancements are rising for public safety such as Openscape Emergency services, Atos multi-network dispatching and recording devices etc. Demand for time-saving for Operators enhances the market growth of dispatch consoles. Also, with the increasing importance of public safety LTE, the adoption & demand for Dispatch Console is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, rising cyber-attacks impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the global Dispatch Console market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America dominated the region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the increasing awareness towards public safety, advanced communications, and networking infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as evolving government policies and increasing urbanization would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Dispatch Console market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Harris Corporation

Bosch Security Systems

Zetron, Inc. (Kenwood)

Avtec Inc.

Omnitronics, L.L.C.

Siemens Convergence Creators GmbH (AtoS)

Catalyst Communication Technologies Inc.

EF Johnson Technologies

Cisco Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hardware

Software

Radio Management

By Application:

Transportation

Public Safety

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Dispatch Console Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

