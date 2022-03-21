Wearable medical devices Market Share, Size, Analysis, Latest Trends, Demand and Forecast 2021-2030

Wearable medical devices market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Wearable medical devices market by region.

The global wearable medical device market is expected to reach a market value of USD 27,255.6 million by 2023 from USD 7,859.4 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Introduction

Wearable medical devices are autonomous, non-invasive devices that perform a specific medical function such as monitoring or support over a prolonged period of time. These devices are used in the treatment of various chronic illnesses such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease. The main function of these devices is to collect information about the patient’s health condition. The growth of the global wearable medical device market can be attributed to technological advancements, an increasing number of smartphone-based healthcare apps compatible with wearable devices, and rising awareness about physical fitness.

In 2017, the Americas held the largest share of the market at 33.3%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 27.2% and 24.4 %, respectively.

The global wearable medical device market has been segmented based on type, device type, application, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the global wearable medical device market has been classified as activity monitors, smart watches, smart clothing, and patches.

Based on device type, the global wearable medical device market has been categorized as diagnostic and monitoring devices and therapeutic devices. The diagnostic and monitoring devices segment has been further sub-segmented into vital sign monitoring devices, glucose monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, sleep monitoring devices, and fetal monitoring and obstetric devices. The therapeutic devices segment has been divided into pain management devices, rehabilitation devices, respiratory therapy devices, and insulin pumps.

The various application segments of the global wearable medical device market are sports academics and fitness, remote patient monitoring, and home healthcare.

By distribution channel, the global wearable medical device market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Key Players

The key players in the global wearable medical device market are Apple Inc. (US), Fitbit Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), NIKE Inc. (US), Motorola Solutions Inc. (US), Qualcomm Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and Medtronic PLC (Ireland).

Objectives of the Study

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global wearable medical device market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market shares and core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global wearable medical device market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global wearable medical device market

Target Audience

> Wearable Medical Device Manufacturers

> Suppliers and Distributors

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

> Raw Material Suppliers

Key Findings

> The global wearable medical device market is expected to reach USD 27,255.6 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 23.0 % from 2018 to 2023.

> On the basis of type, the activity monitors segment accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 22.4 % in 2017.

> The market in the Americas is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2% from 2018 to 2023.

> Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market registering a CAGR of 23.7% from 2018 to 2023.

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o Latin America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

