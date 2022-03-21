Water Hauling Services Market PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2030

Water Hauling Services Market is to grow with at a CAGR more than 2.2 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Water Hauling Service is the safe collection, transport and distribution of potable water to communities, homes, businesses, construction sites and any other sites with small water systems disconnected from municipal sources. Hauliers can deliver water for temporary storage or pump it into a well, cistern, or tank for immediate use. The expansion of hospitality industry, increasing geriatric population has led to the adoption of Water Hauling Services across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the IBEF, the healthcare market can increase three-fold to Rs. 8.6 trillion (US$ 133.44 billion) by 2022.
In Budget 2021, India’s public expenditure on healthcare stood at 1.2% as a percentage of the GDP. Also, with the increasing government initiatives regarding backup water storage, the adoption & demand for Water Hauling Services is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The key regions considered for the global Water Hauling Services market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the outdoor recreation sector and the revenue growth of water hauling services. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as governments initiatives to boost industrialization, the construction activities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Water Hauling Services market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Irrigation & Agriculture
Swimming Pools & Outdoor Recreations
Construction & Projects
Oilfield Demand
24-hour emergency Response & Fire Fighting
Others
By End-Use:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Water Hauling Services Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Companies Mentioned
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
