Logistics Outsourcing Market Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis 2030

Logistics Outsourcing Market is valued at approximately USD 985.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Logistics Outsourcing also known as third-party logistics is a process or operation of sub-contracting industrial functions like cross-docking, inventory keeping, warehousing and transportation to a third party or supply chain management provider. The rapid development of logistics infrastructure across the developing regions, globalized product availability has led to the adoption of Logistics Outsourcing across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the IBEF, Reliance puts on its drawing board a mega plan of Rs 25,000-crore to create 100 million sq ft of retail space. The Aditya Birla group makes a retail foray with plans to invest Rs 15,000 crore.

The Tatas plan to participate in the retail race with renewed vigor. Pantaloon plans to create a retail space of 30 million sq ft by 2009-10. Shoppers Stop may have 6 million sq ft of retail space by the same time. Also, with the adoption of technological advancements such as AI, the adoption & demand for Logistics Outsourcing is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, in-house logistics by the shippers impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Logistics Outsourcing market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to globalization, time-proportional economy, presence of virtual organizations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as improved customer awareness, strategic concerns to achieve more flexibility and better IT infrastructural support would create lucrative growth prospects for the Logistics Outsourcing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

SNCF Group

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S

DHL International GmbH

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

FedEx Corporation

Deutsche Bahn AG

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

DSV A/S

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Material Management

Supply Chain Management

Distribution Management

Shipment Packaging

Channel Management

Others

By Transportation:

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

Airways

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Logistics Outsourcing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

North America is leading the Industrial Automation and Equipment market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Industrial Automation and Equipment companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Construction companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, construction companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

