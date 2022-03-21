ECMO Machine Market Trend & Business Planning, Growth and Forecast 2021-2030

ECMO Machine Market is valued at approximately USD 500 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

ECMO Machine is a life support machine. People who need ECMO have a severe and life-threatening illness that stops their heart or lungs from working properly. For example, ECMO is used during life-threatening conditions such as severe lung damage from infection or shock after a massive heart attack. Growing adoption of ECMO in lung transplantation procedures, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases has led to the adoption of ECMO Machine across the forecast period. For Instance: As per the WHO, An estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, representing 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. Also, with the increasing survival rates, the adoption & demand for ECMO Machine is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global ECMO Machine market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to greater affordability for advanced technologies; the rising prevalence of target diseases; and favorable government initiatives. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing disposable income would create lucrative growth prospects for the ECMO Machine market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ABIOMED

Fresenius Medical care AG & Co.

KGaA (Germany)

Getinge Group (Sweden)

Medtronic plc (US)

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

NIPRO CORPORATION

LIVANOVA PLC

EUROSETS S.R.L.

CYTOSORBENTS CORPORATION

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

ECMO Machine

Software

By Component:

Pumps

Oxygenators

Controllers

Cannul

Assessories

By Outlook:

Veno-Venous

Veno-Arterials

Arterio-Venous

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global ECMO Machine Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Regional Insights

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Construction companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, construction companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

