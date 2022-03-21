Foundation Repair Services Market Development and Demand Forecast 2021-2030

Foundation Repair Services Market is valued at approximately USD 2,680.7 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 2.2 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Foundation Repair Service is a planned repair that includes installing supports under the home and then raising the foundation back to its original position and securing it there. The changing soil conditions and weather conditions, rising residential and commercial construction sectors have led to the adoption of Foundation Repair Services across the forecast period.

For Instance: As per the NIP&FA, the FDI in the construction development sector (townships, housing, built-up infrastructure and construction development projects) and construction (infrastructure) activities stood at $26.08 bn and $24.72 bn, respectively, between April 2000 and March 2021. Also, with the increasing population and urbanization, the adoption & demand for Foundation Repair Services is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, requirement of skilled professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Foundation Repair Services market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapidly growing construction industry in emerging economies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as ongoing infrastructural developments in developing countries such as China and India would create lucrative growth prospects for the Foundation Repair Services market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Settlement Repair

Wall Repair

Chimney Repair

Floor Slab Repair

Others

By End-Use:

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Foundation Repair Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

