Clinical decision support system (CDSS) Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2021-2030

Clinical decision support system (CDSS) market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the clinical decision support system (CDSS) market by region.

The global clinical decision support systems market is expected to reach a market value of USD 1764.93 million by 2023 from USD 794.10 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. In 2016, the Americas held the highest share of the market, i.e., 39.3%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with 34.3% and 19.4% market shares respectively.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market Clinical decision support system (CDSS).

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19273

Introduction

A clinical decision support system (CDSS) is a health information technology system that is designed to assist physicians and other health professionals in clinical decision-making tasks. A CDSS is an adaptation of the decision support system commonly used to aid business management. The major factors driving the growth of the market include rising demand for data-driven technologies, increasing geriatric population, increasing number emergency cases, and development of healthcare infrastructure.

The global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented on the basis of component, product, model, delivery mode, mode of advice, setting, type, application, and region.

The global clinical decision support systems market, by component, has been segmented into services, software, and hardware.

The global clinical decision support systems market, by product, has been segmented into integrated CDSS and standalone CDSS.

The global clinical decision support systems market, by model, has been segmented into Knowledge-Based CDSS and Non-Knowledge-Based CDSS.

By delivery mode, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud-based systems.

By mode of advice, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into passive CDSS and active CDSS.

By settings, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into inpatient settings and ambulatory care settings.

By type, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into therapeutic clinical decision support system and diagnostic clinical decision support system.

By application, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into conventional clinical decision support systems and advanced clinical decision support systems.

The global clinical decision support systems market is expected to reach USD 1764.93 million by 2023 from USD 891.78 million in 2017; it is expected to register a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

Wolters Kluwer Health, Hearst Communications Inc., Elsevier B.V., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Athenahealth, Inc., Siemens AG, Carestream Health, Epic Systems, IBM Corporation, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Study objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the clinical decision support systems market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global clinical decision support systems market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by component, product, model, delivery mode, mode of advice, setting, type, application, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the clinical decision support systems market

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19273

Target Audience

> Hospitals

> Clinical Decision Support Systems Manufacturing Companies

Key Findings

> The global clinical decision support systems market is expected to reach USD 1764.93 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2017 to 2023

> On the basis of component, software accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.11% by 2023

> On the basis of product, integrated CDSS accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2023

> On the basis of model, knowledge-based CDSS accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2023

> On the basis of delivery mode, on-premise CDSS accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 11.77% by 2023

> On the basis of mode of advice, active CDSS accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2023

> On the basis of settings, inpatient settings accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2023

> On the basis of type, therapeutic clinical decision support systems accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2023

> On the basis of application, advanced clinical decision support systems accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2023

> The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global clinical decision support systems market at a CAGR of 12.15% by 2023

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.36% by 2023

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19273

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

Access Full Report, here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19273

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/