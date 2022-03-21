Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Key Manufacturers and Industry Demand Analysis to 2030

Industrial vacuum cleaner market size is projected to reach USD 900 Million by 2027, with 5.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2027.

The Industrial vacuum cleaner is a device that is designed to perform heavy cleaning operations and vacuum the small and large quantities of dry & wet waste, in both commercial and industrial environments. These cleaners are available in several types such as single- or three-phase motors, which are preferred for the intermittent vacuum to continuous vacuum. The execution of the stringent government regulations regarding health & hygiene, and safety across various verticals, the adoption of technological vacuuming solutions, tied with the introduction of advanced and innovative products by the leading players are the factors that are surging the demand for industrial vacuum cleaners across the globe.

For instance, in September 2019, Model 1050, a continuous-duty industrial vacuum cleaning system was launched by the VAC-U-MAX, which is designed to vacuum high-density materials. However, a high machinery cost and heavy structure of vacuums impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, demand for industrial vacuum cleaners from emerging economies is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for market growth during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing automation majorly in the industries such as energy & power, manufacturing, and automotive, as well as the increasing need for monitoring of procedures and field devices owing to the stringent policies for maintaining a clean environment. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the rapid industrialization highly in the emerging nations like India and China,, coupled with the increasing proliferation of the novel technologies in industrial and commercial segment would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Vacuum Cleaner market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

American Vacuum Company

Goodway Technologies Corp.

Nilfisk Group

NUMATIC INTERNATIONAL LTD

Vac-U-Max

Tiger-Vac International Inc.

Wieland Lufttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG

Ghibli & Wirbel SpA

Depureco Industrial Vacuums

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Dry

Wet & Dry

By Power Source:

Electric

Pneumatic

By Industry:

Food & Beverages

Metalworking

Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Building & Construction

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Industrial Automation and Equipment market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Industrial Automation and Equipment companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Construction companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, construction companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

