Form-fill-seal Equipment Market , Share, Trend, and Forecasts up to 2030

Form-fill-seal Equipment Market is valued at approximately USD 18.68 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.92% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Form-fill-seal equipment or machines is a packaging system that packages dry or wet products and seals them firmly. Most FFS systems use flexible film to create primary packages like pouches or bags. This system is highly adopted by the food industry for packaging pastes, snack foods, liquids, and powdered products along with the pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing powder sachets, IV bags, and stick packs. With the increasing popularity of pre-made pouches, 100-Calorie packs, and pet food packaging coupled with the growth of the food & beverage, healthcare, the aseptic packaging industry is surging the market demand across the globe.

For instance, as per the Food Export Association, after the US and China, Japan is the third-largest packaged food market globally recorded with USD 182.1 billion in 2019. Thus, it exhibits growth of around 3.3% and USD 5.7 billion since 2015. However, low versatility in terms of packaging materials and uneconomical for low-density products impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, rising demand for stand-up pouches, retort packaging, and other types of packaging are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Form-fill-seal Equipment market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the potential growth of the food & beverage and healthcare industries coupled with the growing demand for flexible plastic packaging owing to the growing trend of stand-up pouches. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the growing population, increasing standard of living of the population, and rising investments for the R&D activities by the leading market players would create lucrative growth prospects for the Form-fill-seal Equipment market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Salzgitter AG

Sacmi Imola S.C.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH

Duravant

Coesia S.p.A

Barry-Wehmiller Group, Inc.

Bossar Packaging S.A.

ProMach, Inc.

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Horizontal form-fill-seal

Vertical form-fill-seal

By Product

Bags & pouches

Cartons

Cups

Trays

Bottles

Sachets

Others (blister packs, roll stocks, envelops, and packaging tapes)

By End-use Sector

Food & beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Others (chemical, automotive, hardware, and industrial)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Form-fill-seal Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Industrial Automation and Equipment market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Industrial Automation and Equipment companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Construction companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, construction companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

