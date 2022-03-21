South Korea Power Tools and Accessories Market Size, Share, Trend 2021-2030 Covid-19 Analysis

Korea Power Tools and Accessories Market is valued approximately USD 1336.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Power Tools and Accessories are used for the fitting purpose in the electric, engine-driven power, and pneumatic power devices. These tools include drills, screwdrivers, and router bits, abrasives wheels, saw blades, and chippers. The growing Automotive industry in South Korea has led the adoption of Power Tools and Accessories across the forecast period. For Instance: according to Statista in 2020, the automotive industry is expanding in South Korea. As per the source Hyundai produced approximately 1.6 million automobiles in 2020, an increase of 9.4% year over year. In terms of manufacturing volume, all South Korean automakers saw an increase over the previous year (2019). Whereas South Korea sold roughly 1.61 million vehicles in 2020, including passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. Rising construction activities and smart cities projects enhances the market growth of power tools and accessories.

Also, with the rapid urbanization, and major government initiatives towards the growth of the manufacturing units, the adoption & demand for Power Tools and Accessories is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, price fluctuations in the raw material impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The market growth of power tools and accessories in the geographical region of South Korea is expected to create beneficial hype owing to the factors such as rising automotive industries, increasing advancement and initiatives towards the electronics and construction industries, and increasing power tools innovations.

Major market player included in this report are:

Festool

METABO

Atlas Copco AB

Hilti Aktiengesellschaft

Husqvarna Group

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.)

Klein Tools Inc.

Koki Holdings Co. Ltd. (KKR & Co. Inc.)

Makita Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Tools:

Drills

Impact drivers

Impact Wrenches

Screwdrivers and nutrunners

Others

By Accessories:

Drill Bits

Screwdriver Bits

Router Bits

Others

By Power Source:

Electric

Pneumatic

Others

By Mode of Operation:

Corded

Cordless

By Application:

Residential /DIY

Construction

Automotive

Others

By Region:

Asia Pacific

South Korea

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Construction companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, construction companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

