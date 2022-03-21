Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Market Size, Share, Trend Global Forecast 2021 – 2030

Industrial Lifting Equipment Market is valued at approximately USD 70.05 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.51% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Industrial lifting equipment is used for lifting and moving heavy machinery or equipment from one location to another. The demand for lifting equipment is propelling across various industries such as stackers, hook-pulleys, forklifts, cranes, etc. Thus, this equipment support end-user in minimizing human workload and lessens the injuries caused because of the lifting and operation of heavy machinery. The increasing demand for forklifts across warehouse and logistics sectors coupled with the potential growth of the mining industry are the factors that are surging the market demand across the globe.

For instance, as per Statista in 2016, the mining industry is accounted for 4.3%, which is grown to 5.3% by 2017. Thereby, the growth of the industries is further accelerating the market demand owing to its characteristics. However, high initial investment and lack of skilled operators impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the growth of the e-commerce industry is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Industrial Lifting Equipment market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for the hoist, and cranes, and rapid industrialization. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit a considerable growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing investments for the infrastructural developments, and growth of the logistics and warehousing industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Lifting Equipment market across North America.

Major market players included in this report are:

Manitowoc

Terex

Toyota Industries

Hyster-Yale Material Handling

Konecranes

KION Group

Columbus McKinnon

Tadano

Oshkosh

Linamar

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Lifts

Forklifts

Hoists

Stackers

Pallet trucks

Robotic arms

By Mechanism

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Electrical

Magnetic

Scissor Lifts

By Installation

Overhead

Fulcrum

Vehicle mounted

By Application

Manufacturing industry

Process industry

Shipping dockyards, warehouses

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Construction companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, construction companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

