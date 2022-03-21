Conveyor Monitoring Market Product, Sales and Forecast 2021-2030 Report

Conveyor Monitoring Market is valued at approximately USD 221.35 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027

Conveyor monitoring is the procedure of fixing the state of the conveyor motor and conveyor belt while it is in operation and observing a possible failure in advance. Thereby, these assist in boosting the efficiency of conveyors, cut-down high maintenance costs, and decrease the interruption of conveyors, and increasing productivity. The growing inclination towards the decreasing revenue loss of the companies, which is caused by the conveyor systems, along with increasing adoption of the predictive maintenance tools and techniques, are the factors that are surging the market demand across the globe.

Additionally, the mining industry is propelling the demand for conveyor monitoring for improving their productivity, and the need for assuring uninterrupted running of conveyors. For instance, according to Statista, in 2017 the mining industry’s production was nearly 5.3% across India, which increases by 4.3% in comparison to 2016. However, a limited in-house skillset to manage monitoring solutions and analyze data impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the increasing demand for safety compliance automation solutions and the rising proliferation of industrial IoT is anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Conveyor Monitoring market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the continuous technological introduction of novel technologies and their developments, as well as proliferation of the automation technologies majorly across the mining and power generation sectors. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the presence of the huge oil and mining reserves, favorable regulatory policies, and healthy FDI inflows would create lucrative growth prospects for the Conveyor Monitoring market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Fenner Dunlop Inc.

Pruftechnik Dieter Busch

Emerson Electric Co

ContiTech AG

PHOENIX CBS GmbH

4B Braime Group

CBG Conveyor Belt Gateway

Yellow Technical Services (Pty) Ltd.

Beltscan Systems Pty Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Conveyor Motor Monitoring

Conveyor Belt Monitoring

By Technology:

Vibration Monitoring

Thermography

Corrosion Monitoring

Ultrasound Emission Monitoring

Motor Current Analysis

by Offering:

Hardware

Software

By Deployment Type:

On-premise

Cloud

By Industry:

Mining Industry

Power Generation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Conveyor Monitoring Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Construction companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, construction companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

