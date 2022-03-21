Europe Artificial Intelligence Market 2021-2030 Analysis of Application Situation under the Influence of COVID-19

In this report, our team research the Europe Artificial Intelligence market by type, application, region and manufacturer 2013-2018 and forcast 2019-2024. For the region, type and application, the sales, revenue and their market share, growth rate are key research objects; we can research the manufacturers’ sales, price, revenue, cost and gross profit and their changes. What’s more, we will display the main consumers, raw material manufacturers, distributors, etc.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2021 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Geographically

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Benelux

Italy

Spain

Key player; the top players including

Alphabet (Google Inc.)

Apple Inc.

Baidu

IBM Corporation

IPsoft

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy, Inc.

NVIDIA

Qlik Technologies Inc

Verint Systems Inc (Next IT Corp)

On the basis of product

Machine learning

Natural language processing

Image processing

Speech recognition

On the basis on the end users/applications,

Media & advertising

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & transportation

ucational institutions)Others (agriculture, law, ed

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Definition and Specification

1.2 Report Overview

1.2.1 Manufacturers Overview

1.2.2 Regions Overview

1.2.3 Type Overview

1.2.4 Application Overview

1.3 Industrial Chain

1.3.1 Artificial Intelligence Overall Industrial Chain

1.3.2 Upstream

1.3.3 Downstream

1.4 Industry Situation

1.4.1 Industrial Policy

1.4.2 Product Preference

1.4.3 Economic/Political Environment

1.5 SWOT Analysis

2 Market Analysis by Types

2.1 Overall Market Performance

2.2 Machine learning Market Performance

