Tea Pods and Capsules Market Business Growth, Future Investment and Emerging Trend to 2030 | Gourmesso, International Coffee & Tea, LLC, Harney & Sons Fine Teas

The Tea Pods and Capsules Market size was US$ $$$billion in 2020. The Tea Pods and Capsules Market is forecast to reach the value of US$ $$$billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of $$% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

The global fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market has been witnessing abrupt changes in consumer choices. The demand for a diverse variety and new arrivals of products has been increasing regular basis. Be it food and beverage, personal care, home care, or healthcare, the demand of varied products from consumers are creating significant growth opportunities for the market players.

The FMCG sector has always been in demand. Consumer awareness related to safe and healthy products has been increasing. Apart from that, growing concerns over health and fitness are forecast to fuel the growth of the global market.

Trends like development of new supermarkets and hypermarkets are forecast to create favorable opportunities. Moreover, rising disposable income and growing demand for advanced one-stop solutions would further expand the industrial growth in the coming years.

The value of FMCG sector is forecast to reach US$ 18.5 billion by the end of the year 2028, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Of all the regions, North America is dominating the entire FMCG sector and is forecast to hold the largest market share during the study period.

North America FMCG sector is growing significantly owing to change in lifestyles, growing number of supermarkets, and rising urban population. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the CAGR of 7.8%, because of changing lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and rising employment rate. Apart from that, increasing focus of companies and organizations towards R&D and new product launches would further boost the popularity of FMCG domain and escalate the regional growth of the market.

Tea Pods and Capsules refer to a sealed, small filter pouches containing tea inside, much like a tea bag. These products are round which are specially designed for brewing a perfect cup of tea. Tea Pods are the best thing you can put in your Nespresso machines. The increasing online sales is a major factor which is driving the growth for the tea pods and capsules market.

For Instance: as per UNCTAD, 27 April 2020 – E-commerce sales hit $25.6 trillion globally in 2018, in 2017 it was $23.70 trillion, up by 8%. Furthermore, rise in annual consumption of tea is also excelling the market. According to the Tea Association of the U.S.A. Inc., in 2019, Americans consumed over 84 billion servings of tea, or more than 3.8 billion gallons.

About 84% of all tea consumed was black tea, 15% was green Tea, and the small remaining amount was oolong, white and dark tea. Also, rise in demand for biodegradable and compostable products among consumers extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. On the other hand, increase in price of tea limits the growth of tea pods and capsules market in the forecasted period.

The key regions considered for the global Tea Pods and Capsules market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high consumption of tea and rise in the working population in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising production of tea would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tea Pods and Capsules market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Unilever

Gourmesso

International Coffee & Tea, LLC

Harney & Sons Fine Teas

Dualit

Nestle

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC.

Kusmi E-Commerce LLC

Caffe Vergnano

Tata Consumer Products

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Pods

Capsules

By Types:

Soft Tea Pods

Tea Capsules

Hard Tea Pods

By Tea Capsules Types:

Red Tea Capsules

Green Tea Capsules

Oolong Tea Capsules

Black Tea Capsules

Yellow Tea Capsules

By Material:

Conventional Plastic

Bio Plastics

Fabric

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Online Retailing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Tea Pods and Capsules Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

