Carob Chocolate Market key trends, opportunities & forecasts to 2030 | Missy J’s, CAROBOU LLC, The Carob Kitchen

Carob Chocolate Market is valued approximately USD 800 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Carob Chocolate is a type of chocolate which is made up with carob powder instead of cocoa powder. Carob Powder is derived from the edible pots of carob plant. The increasing health-conscious population, is likely to drive the demand for Carob Chocolate in forecasted period. For instance, a report published by International Food Information Council Foundation and American Heart Association in January 2019, states 43% of consumers always prefer healthy options while 52% of consumers sometimes prefer healthy options, when food shopping. There were total of 1017 consumer respondents from United States. In addition, increasing demand for organic products, and expansion of online retail sales in nutritional sector are also projected to be major driving factors for the growth of Carob Chocolate Market in forecasted period.

Also, with the increasing awareness about the carob and its benefits, increasing end-use applications the adoption & demand for Carob Chocolate is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing costs and less availability of carob powder impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Carob Chocolate market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising number of health-conscious consumers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, owing to the growing demand for organic products.

Major market player included in this report are:

Missy J’s

CAROBOU LLC

The Carob Kitchen

Uncommon Carob

Foundations Food

D&D Chocolates

Iswari

Caroboo

Supertreats U.K.

Carob World

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Bars

Chips

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores & Drug Stores

Healthy & Speciality Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Carob Chocolate Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

