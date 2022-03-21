CAM Software Market 2022 Global Size, Industry Shares, Revenue, Innovative Technologies, Recent and Future Demand, Growth Statistics, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast till 2030

The global CAM software market size was US$ 2.6 billion in 2021. The global CAM software market is forecast to grow to US$ 4.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

CAM or Computer-aided manufacturing is used to assists architects, engineers, and other professionals in designing and manufacturing objects or products. This software aid users with planning, transportation, storage, and management and maintains fast production processes & components.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing industrialization and favorable policies by government bodies, mainly in developing countries, will contribute to the growth of the global CAM software market. Furthermore, rising investment in R&D activities will offer ample growth opportunities.

However, the availability of free and open-source CAM software may restrict the market growth.

Growing automation across various industrial verticals and the rising popularity of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing, and biotechnology will contribute to the growth of the global CAM software market.

The benefits of CAM software, such as better productivity, high accuracy, and ease of designing, will benefit the global CAM software market.

New launches will gain significant traction during the forecast period. For instance, 3D Systems unveiled GibbsCAM 12 in 2017. It is a CAM software that is used for multi-task machining (MTM), mill/turn, and production manufacturing.

The wide applications of CAM software in the Aerospace and Defense Industry, Shipbuilding Industry, Automobile and Train Industry, and Machine Tool Industry will escalate the growth of the overall market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak had a mild impact on the global Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) market. The adoption of CAM software decreased significantly from various end-use verticals except for healthcare. The demand for Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) increased in healthcare as it became essential to produce medical supplies. Thus, various manufacturing units adopted CAM software to manufacture supplies efficiently and accurately. For instance, U.K. Precision Inc. deployed Mastercam CAD/CAM software from CNC Software Inc. during the pandemic period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the regions, the global CAM software market is forecast to witness rapid growth in Asia-Pacific. It is due to growing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies like China, India, Japan, etc. In addition, the growing deployment of advanced technologies, such as the industrial internet of things (IIOT), advanced robotics, and augmented reality, will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific CAM software market.

Competitors in the Market

Autodesk Inc.

SolidCAM Ltd.

EdgeCAM

Mastercam

ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd.

BobCAD-CAM, Inc.

Cimatron Group

GRZ Software

Camnetics, Inc.

MecSoft Corporation

Dassault Systèmes

Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global CAM software market segmentation focuses on Application, Design, and Region.

By Application Outlook

Aerospace and Defense Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Automobile and Train Industry

Machine Tool Industry

Others

By Design Type Outlook

2D

3D

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol670

