Utility And Energy Analytics Market Size 2022 Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2030

The global utility and energy analytics market size was US$ 525.1 million in 2020. The global utility and energy analytics market is expected to grow to US$ 2599.8 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for microgrids control systems and other smart grid systems will benefit the global utility and energy analytics market. Smart grid systems allow companies to monitor, analyse, and control the functions of the grid through a central control center. Thus, it will also create lucrative growth opportunities for cloud computing and big data platform, thereby boosting the growth of the utility and energy analytics market.

Growing initiatives by the government to promote the deployment of smart grid solutions and rising policies to boost the deployment of smart meters will surge the demand for big data analytics between the utility vendors. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the overall utility and energy analytics market.

The environmental challenges faced by energy and utility organizations are likely to benefit the utility and energy analytics market. In addition, other factors like the rising cost of operations, increasing consumer expectations, and changing regulatory policies will surge the demand for technology for effective analytics. As a result, it will surge the demand for the utility and energy analytics market.

Utility and energy companies are focusing on launching more innovative energy systems in order to establish an effective two-way flow of information and energy. In addition, the growing pressure on the companies to provide consistently cost-effective energy sources will surge the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of the pandemic declined the growth of the global utility and energy analytics market. The demand for utility and energy analytics reduced drastically due to a halt in activities. In addition, industrial activities were also declined, which reduced the demand for energy. As a result, it impacted the global utility and energy sector and other associated industries.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific utility and energy analytics market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate. It is due to the growing number of policies of governments in developing countries. In addition, the rising deployment of digital services in the expanding utility sector will contribute to the growth of the market. Explosive economic growth is expected to surge energy consumption in the coming years. Thus, it will also increase the demand for efficient management for sustainable development. Growing industrialization will also benefit the regional utility and energy analytics market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

Oracle Corporation

Capgemini SE

ABB Corporation

IBM Corporation

General Electric Company

SAS Institute Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

SAP SE

BuildingIQ Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global utility and energy analytics market segmentation focuses on Deployment, Type, Applications, and Region.

By Deployment Outlook

Cloud

On-Premises

Hybrid

By Type Outlook

Software

Services

By Applications Outlook

Meter Operation

Load Forecasting

Demand Response

Distribution

Other Applications

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

