Modular Data Center Market Growth Drivers 2022, Industry Share-Size, Global Demand, Emerging Trends, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Key Players Strategies, Future Investments and SWOT Analysis till 2030

The global modular data center market size was US$ 20.1 billion in 2021. The global modular data center market is forecast to grow to US$ 62.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol675

The fast, modular data center, also known as the deployable data center module, is a portable data center that allows for the deployment of data processing capacity. It offers scalable data center capacity as well as a variety of cooling and power options.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the modular data center market in terms of revenue. It is owing to the growing range of mobile broadband connections and the growing popularity of cloud computing, which will surge the demand for effective data center infrastructures in the region. In addition, the region comprises a wide range of data centers, and various companies are shifting from hardware to software-based services. All of these factors will contribute to the growth of the modular data center market.

The region is home to various prominent modular data center providers, such as Cisco Systems, Dell EMC, IBM Corporation, HPE, Vertiv Co., etc. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for web-enabled services increased significantly. Netflix made headlines in the past as it earned around 15.77 million new paid subscribers between February and April 2020. Workplace communication tools like WebEx, Zoom and Microsoft Teams also gained significant popularity. Thus, it has been beneficial for the global modular data center market.

Furthermore, Alibaba Cloud, one of China’s top cloud computing providers, announced its plan to fund RMB 200 billion in core technologies in 2020. In addition, the company also announced to introduce future-oriented data centers in the next three years. Such plans are likely to benefit the overall modular data center market.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol675

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing investments in the cloud technology and modernization of the industry will contribute to the growth of the global modular data center market. For instance, the United States Army announced in October 2019 that it has planned to spend around USD 1 billion in cloud and data modernization. With this investment, the army intends to deploy two modular data centers in Iraq with Schneider Electric’s prefabricated modular data center range called a Smart Shelter Container. Thus, such investments will benefit the overall modular data center market.

The modular data center’s cost-cutting capabilities will benefit the market. Modular data centers are at least 60% faster to deploy and provide a cost savings of 13% or more when compared to traditional data center power and cooling infrastructure. Thus, these benefits will surge the growth of the global modular data center market.

The growing initiatives by the companies will drive the global modular data center market forward. For instance, In January 2021, Vertiv Group Corporation unveiled its new containerized data centers and power systems in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global modular data center market.

Competitors in the Market

CommScope, Inc.

Eaton, Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

BASELAYER

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Rittal

Schneider Electric SE

IBM Corporation

Vertiv Group Corp.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Component Outlook

Solution

Services

By Organization Size Outlook

Large enterprises

Small & medium enterprises

By Industry Vertical Outlook

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Transport & Logistic

Government

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol675

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol675

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/