Aquaponic And Hydroponic Systems and Equipment Market Size 2022 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

The global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market size was US$ 1.6 billion in 2021. The global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Increasing food demand and rising concerns over food security will benefit the global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market. In addition, the growing world population and rising agricultural practices will escalate the growth of the aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market.

The negative environmental effects of conventional agriculture and depletion of natural resources will drive the global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market forward. Further, the improper use of synthetic chemical inputs into the soil and the contamination of water resources will significantly increase the demand for alternative production systems.

Natural resources such as medicinal plants are extremely valuable. The growing demand for these plants will increase the adoption of aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Agriculture is important in numerous countries, including India, the United States, Australia, and Indonesia. Countries with a well-established aquaponic and hydroponic setup have encountered significant challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the pandemic, supply chains for major equipment used in aquaponic and hydroponic growing setups were severely disrupted. HVAC systems, LED grow light, and aeration systems were among them. In addition, the lack of equipment required for the operation of an aquaponic farm has severely reduced production and yield. Thus, it led to a negative impact on the global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific comprises the countries with the highest population densities. China and India have higher food demand, which is expected to drive the Asia-Pacific aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market. Agriculture is a major source of income for a large portion of the population in these countries. Food demand in countries such as India and China, is expected to rise as their populations grow. Aquaponic and hydroponic techniques would aid in increasing these countries’ agricultural productivity. As a result, rising food demand is expected to fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market. In addition, favorable policies by government organizations and beneficial incentives will benefit the regional aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

BetterGrow Hydro

Colorado Aquaponics

ECF Farm systems

AmHydro

Aquaponic Lynx LLC

Endless Food Systems

Hydrodynamics International

Hydrofarm LLC

LivinGreen

Nelson & Pade Aquaponics

General Hydroponics

GreenTech Agro LLC

Pegasus Agriculture

PentairAES

Perth Aquaponics

Argus Control Systems Limited

UrbanFarmers AG

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market segmentation focuses on Application, Technique, Equipment, and Region.

By Application Outlook

Vegetables

Herbs

Fruits

Fish

Others

By Technique Outlook

Nutrient-Film Technique

Deep-Water Culture System

Media-Filled Grow Bed

Ebb and Flow System

Others

By Equipment Outlook

HVAC

LED Grow Light

Irrigation Systems

Aeration System

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

