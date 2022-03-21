Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Share 2022 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, Key Players Strategies, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

The global aerosol delivery devices market size was US$ 14.5 billion in 2021. The global aerosol delivery devices market is forecast to grow to US$ 21.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Aerosol delivery devices are hand-held, portable drug distribution devices. It is a natural treatment method to treat respiratory diseases like asthma, cystic fibrosis, and COPD. The device is used to deliver insulin, analgesic medications, etc. There are various drugs available for aerosol drug delivery, such as dry powder, solution, and suspension. Moreover, aerosol delivery devices are categorized into dry powder inhalers, nebulizers, and metered-dose inhalers.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing prevalence of COPD, asthma, and other respiratory disorders will drive the aerosol delivery devices market. For instance, a study by WHO (World Health Organization) indicates that nearly 339 million people were affected by asthma globally in the year 208. The numbers are expected to increase in the coming years.

Growing pollution and rising inclination towards smoking habits will surge the growth of the aerosol delivery devices market.

The benefits of the aerosol delivery devices, such as ease of administration, will contribute to the market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for metered-dose inhalers and growing technological developments in the industry will benefit the market. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. unveiled QVAR RediHaler (beclomethasone dipropionate HFA) inhalation aerosol for patients in 2018. QVAR RediHaler is a breath-actuated aerosol inhaled corticosteroid, which is highly recommended as prophylactic therapy for the treatment of asthma.

Increasing geriatric population will offer ample growth opportunities for the aerosol delivery devices market. On the contrary, the high cost associated with the treatment of asthma and COPD may limit the growth of the market.

Increasing awareness about effective inhalation therapy and growing demand for the pulmonary route of drug delivery will benefit the market. In addition, growing incidences of preterm births and lifestyle changes will escalate the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has created various difficulties for patients suffering from chronic diseases. Asthma patients also witnessed significant problems as they had to reduce visits to the hospitals. However, the demand for aerosol delivery devices increased in order to cater to the demand of the public. In addition, asthma patients were at high risk as COVID-19 can be highly dangerous for these patients. Thus, it became necessary for the patients to choose efficient devices. As a result, it surged the growth of the global aerosol delivery devices market.

Regional Analysis

This Asia-Pacific aerosol delivery devices market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to the growing geriatric population and the rising number of smokers. According to a research report by Japan Tobbaco Inc., the average smoking rate between the men and women of Japan was 17.9% in 2018. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of asthma and COPD will surge the growth of the regional market. For instance, according to a study by Global Asthma Report 2018, nearly 6% of children and 2% of adults suffered from asthma in 2018 in India. Thus, all these factors will contribute to the growth of the global aerosol delivery devices during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

3M Company

Aerogen, INC

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)

Merck & co., INC.

Metall Zug Group (Clement Clarke International Ltd)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Recipharm AB (Bespak)

Johnson & Johnson (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Vectura Group PLC

Heitkamp & Thumann KG (H&T Presspart)

Iconovo AB

Gerresheimer AG

Merxin LTD

Nemera

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global aerosol delivery devices market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Dry powder inhalers Single-dose inhalers Multi-dose inhalers

Metered-dose inhalers Conventional pressurized inhalers, Soft mist inhalers

Nebulizers Jet nebulizers Ultrasonic wave nebulizers Vibrating mesh nebulizers



By Distribution Channel Outlook

Retail pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies

E-commerce

By Application Outlook

Asthma

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Cystic fibrosis

Non-respiratory diseases Diabetes Analgesia Parkinson’s disease



By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

