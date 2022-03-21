Agriculture Technology-as-a Service Market Size 2022, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2030

The global agriculture technology-as-a-service market size was US$ 1,321.6 million in 2021. The global agriculture technology-as-a-service market is forecast to grow to US$ 7421.1 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol682

Factors Influencing the Market

Agriculture technologies-as-a-service is a term that encompasses various agriculture applications, including data management, soil management, yield mapping, monitoring, spraying, harvesting, and planting. The world population is increasing at a rapid rate, with approx 80 million people joining the world’s population each year. Thus, the demand for vital commodities that meet their daily needs, such as food, is also booming. As a result, it will benefit the global agriculture technology-as-a-service market.

Growing urban population and rising demand for fresh crops will contribute to the growth of the agriculture technology-as-a-service market.

Increasing agricultural practices and favorable plans by government organizations will escalate the growth of the agriculture technology-as-a-service market.

The growing number of advancements in the end-user industries and rising adoption of smart technologies on farms for profitable farming will benefit the market. For instance, AGCO Corporation unveiled a new agronomically focused farm solutions package in 2019.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic highly disturbed manufacturing activities. Manufacturing units witnessed various obstacles, which also slowed down the R&D activities. However, the demand for food products increased abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, it has been beneficial for the global agriculture technology-as-a-service market.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol682

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is home to more than 60% of the world’s population, which is anticipated to continue to increase at an exponential rate, raising concerns about food insecurity. High population growth, rising disposable incomes, and growing urbanization will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific agriculture technology-as-a-service market. Farmers in the region are now working on raising crop yields and ensuring a year-round supply of agricultural products in order to meet increased food demand. Several countries like India and China are promoting technology usage in the agricultural sector to cater to the regional demand for agricultural products. As a result, it will benefit the global agriculture technology-as-a-service market.

Competitors in the Market

365FarmNet GmbH (365FarmNet)

Accenture plc (Accenture)

AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

Agrivi, Airbus SE (Airbus)

AT&T Inc. (AT&T)

Ceres Imaging

CLAAS KGaA mbH (CLAAS)

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH Industrial)

CropIn Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (CropIn)

Deere & Company (John Deere)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Fujitsu)

Hexagon Agriculture (Hexagon)

Kubota Corporation (Kubota)

IBM Corporation (IBM)

Intertek Group plc (Intertek)

Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft)

Nutrien AgSolutions Inc.(Nutrien)

Raven Industries (Raven)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch)

SGS S.A. (SGS)

Taranis

Teejet Technologies (Teejet)

Topcon Corporation (Topcon),

Trimble Inc. (Trimble)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

the global agriculture technology-as-a-service market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, Technology, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS)

By Application Outlook

Yield Mapping and Monitoring

Soil Management

Crop Health Management

Navigation and Positioning

Others

By Technology Outlook

Data Analytics and Intelligence

Guidance Technology

Sensing Technology

Variable Rate Technology

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol682

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol682

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/