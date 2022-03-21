Lathe Machines Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Strategy, Geographical Statistics, Growth Status, Key Cost Structure and Future Investments Analysis Report 2030

The global lathe machines market size was US$ 25.9 billion in 2021. The global lathe machines market is forecast to grow to US$ 36.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A lathe is a machine tool that is primarily used to shape wood, metal, or other materials. Lathe machines are majorly deployed by the metal-working industry, medical industry, and automotive industry.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing urbanization and rising industrialization will escalate the growth of the global lathe machines market. In addition, the wide applications of lathe machines in the automotive, general manufacturing, and transportation industry will drive the lathe machines market forward during the study period.

CNC lathes enable the precise operation of stored programmable commands. The growing popularity of CNC lathes will contribute to the overall industry growth.

The growing demand for smart and sustainable manufacturing solutions will offer ample growth opportunities for the lathe machine market. In addition, growing innovations in the industry will benefit the market during the study period. For instance, in September 2018, Dugard unveiled the Hanwha sliding head CNC lathes and collaborative robots (Cobots) at the Dugard open house. These machines are made for the medical, electronic, defense, aerospace, and automotive industries.

Regional Analysis

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is forecast to register the highest CAGR due to growing industrialization. In addition, policies like “Make in India” are forecast to surge the growth of the overall lathe machine industry. The Asia-Pacific region is home to many developing and underdeveloped countries that are making strides in fields such as manufacturing, technology, education, and others. Furthermore, the growing automotive and medical industry and increasing investments in these sectors will also drive the lathe machines market forward.

Japan is well-recognized for its early adoption and revolutionization of computer numerical control technology. It is regarded as a global powerhouse in machine tool manufacturing control and industrial robotics, which will contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, China is another leading country that has made significant progress in industrialization. Thus, the Asia-Pacific lathe machines market is forecast to hold dominance in terms of revenue.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced to stop activities in the manufacturing units. The automotive industry, which is one of the prominent end-users of lather machines, had to shut down activities for a short time. Thus, the market witnessed limited demand for lathe machines. Furthermore, imposed lockdown further made it difficult to maintain supply chain flow, which ultimately affected the global lathe machines industry.

Competitors in the Market

Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation

DMG Mori Co., Ltd

Doosan Machine Tools

Haas Automation Inc.

Hardinge Inc.

HMT Machine Tools

JTEJT Corporation

Okuma Corporation

Samsung Machine Tools

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global lathe machines market segmentation focuses on Type, Operation, End-Users, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Vertical lathes

Horizontal lathes

By Operation Outlook

Conventional lathes

CNC lathes

By End-Users Outlook

Automotive

General manufacturing

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

