Taiwan reports 5 local COVID cases, 93 imported

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced five local COVID cases on Monday (March 21).

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 93 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

The five local cases reported that day include two males and three females ranging in age from their 50s to their 60s. Two cases were reported in Chiayi County and one each in Chiayi City, Yunlin County, and Tainan City.

Imported cases

The 93 imported cases include 50 males and 43 females ranging in age from under five to their 80s. Of these, 42 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 51 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between March 5 and March 20 from Indonesia (17 cases), Vietnam, the U.S., Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Turkey, Cambodia, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, France, Germany, the Philippines, India, and Australia. The country of origin of 35 cases is still being investigated.